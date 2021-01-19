Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Bleacher Report
58535424_thumbnail

Anonymous Mets Player Says GM Jared Porter Should be Fired: 'F--king Disgusting'

by: Tim Daniels Bleacher Report 22m

A player in the New York Mets organization called for the firing of general manager Jared Porter after it was revealed he sent lewd pictures to a female reporter in 2016 during his time as the Chicago Cubs ' director of professional scouting...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

New York Post
58535662_thumbnail

Mets fire GM Jared Porter over sexting scandal

by: Justin Terranova New York Post 10m

The Mets fired GM Jared Porter on Monday morning after a sexting scandal was brought to light. “We have terminated Jared Porter this morning,” owner Steve Cohen tweeted. “In my

Mets Merized
57753290_thumbnail

Unnamed Mets Player Chastises Jared Porter

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 18m

According to Bradford William Davis of the New York Daily News, an unnamed New York Mets player has spoken up in response to Monday night's bombshell report via Mina Kimes and Jeff Passan of ESPN

Rising Apple

Mets News: Jared Porter incident is a troubling sign of a much larger issue

by: Elizabeth Muratore Fansided: Rising Apple 55m

At around 11 pm on the evening of Monday January 19, news broke from ESPN&#x2019;s Jeff Passan that sent shock waves around the sports world. In summar...

WFAN

Mets New GM Jared Porter Reportedly Admits To Sending Explicit Text Messages To Female Reporter

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 1h

Porter has admitted to sending the messages back in 2016 when he worked for the Chicago Cubs.

nj.com
58287540_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Mets GM Jared Porter in trouble over racy texts, photos sent to female reporter - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

New York Mets general manager Jared Porter admits to sending explicit photos and texts to a female reporter while working for the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mack's Mets
58510050_thumbnail

John From Albany – Mets News and Breakfast Links 1/19/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

  Good Morning.   Happy Birthday Jon Matlack and Anthony Young . Mets get a LHP but may lose a GM and Juan Lagares is the MVP of the...

The Mets Police
58534051_thumbnail

Porter-gate to be Uncle Steve’s first Mets circus!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

Some things never change. I’m in my house 23/7 (I do go get coffee) but this morning have to go do other things and the Mets decide to reopen the circus. So let me leave this here for you and we can catch up later. Thanks to @mediagoon for having me...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets