New York Mets

Metro News
Mets fire GM Jared Porter after discovery of lewd, explicit texts in 2016 | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 5m

The New York Mets have fired general manager Jared Porter after a bombshell ESPN report revealed that the 41-year-old sent lewd and explicit text messages to

Deadspin
The Cubs quietly tolerated Jared Porter’s sliminess for years

by: Jesse Spector Deadspin 2m

Jared Porter is out as general manager of the Mets, and that’s good. The new ownership in New York promised accountability, and after ESPN’s detailed report Monday night on Porter’s harassment of a reporter with dozens of text messages, including a...

CBS Sports

Mets GM candidates: After Jared Porter firing, here's where Steve Cohen could turn to fill sudden vacancy - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry Jan 19, 2021 at 11:07 am ET2 min read CBS Sports 2m

Porter was fired Tuesday after sending unsolicited texts and photos to a reporter

Mack's Mets
Mike's Mets - Building a Better Bullpen

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 8m

  In more civilized times, relievers used to enter in style By  Mike Steffanos  January 18, 2021  Last Friday morning Ken Rosenthal of  The ...

Call To The Pen

New York Mets: Addition of Joey Lucchesi is a solid move

by: Nick Stevens Fansided: Call To The Pen 38m

Joey Lucchesi is a solid depth pickup for the New York Mets. Credit to the New York Mets for keeping things interesting in what has otherwise been an uneve...

Mets Merized
Simply Amazin’: The Untouchables

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 39m

In the latest episode of Simply Amazin', Mathew Brownstein of Metsmerized Online returns to join Tim in assessing where the New York Mets stand with a month until pitchers and catchers report to P

Elite Sports NY
Radio, livestream media react to firing of Mets GM Jared Porter

by: Ryan Honey Elite Sports NY 55m

The New York Mets have fired general manager Jared Porter after explicit texts sent to a foreign female reporter in 2016 were revealed.

Rising Apple

Mets: “Marvelous Marv” Throneberry perfectly represented the 1962 ‘Lovable Losers’

by: Paul Myron Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

The history of the New York Mets is more of a rollercoaster than the Coney Island staple, and Mets' Singe-A affiliate namesake, the Brooklyn Cyclone. In be...

