Mets fire general manager Jared Porter
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 37m
The Mets terminated general manager Jared Porter on Tuesday morning, hours after an ESPN report was posted Monday night about a 2016 incident in which Porter sent inappropriate text messages to a female reporter. Owner Steve Cohen announced the news,
New York Mets GM Jared Porter fired for sending explicit texts to female reporter
by: Vincent Frank — Sportsnaut 2m
Everything seemed to be going pretty well under owner Steve Cohen for the New York Mets. General manager Jared Porter had just pulled off a blockbuster trade
Player Profile: Drew Ferguson
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 8m
Here is a continued look at Mets Prospects and Players as we get ready for the 2021 Baseball season, today: Drew Ferguson . Backgroun...
How Jared Porter’s disturbing texts stayed hidden as he rose to Mets GM
by: Jeremy Layton — New York Post 14m
Jared Porter sent a female reporter unsolicited, sexually-explicit texts back in 2016 – years before being hired as the Mets GM – and the texts stayed secret for years as he rose to power,
Breaking: New York Mets fire GM Jared Porter
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 24m
Breaking: New York Mets fire GM Jared Porter first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Jared Porter fired as Mets GM after sending explicit texts to female reporter
by: The Associated Press — CBC Sports 26m
New York Mets general manager Jared Porter was fired Tuesday after sending graphic, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office.
Mets fire Jared Porter after report that GM sent lewd texts to reporter in 2016
by: Joe Rivera — Sporting News 28m
New owner Steve Cohen announced the firing Tuesday.
The Mets wasted no time in doing the right thing and firing GM, plus Tennessee can't get out of its own way - CBSSports.com
by: Pete Blackburn Jan 19, 2021 at 9:07 am ET7 min read — CBS Sports 39m
Good on Steve Cohen and the Mets for taking a short amount of time to make the right decision
Backend maybe@MikeSilvaMedia Think Porter will get another job in baseball by 2022?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Exactly why I said give them time... geez you all wanted ESPN to be the arbiter. They aren’t... Mets did their own research.@metsnark @MikeSilvaMedia Good thing this isn’t politics , we can agree to disagree , but the last sentence is what I was referring to, it’s actual hard evidence in my points favor https://t.co/t2Pmj99VpHBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets: We have terminated General Manager Jared Porter, effective immediately.Owner / Front Office
-
The Mets have fired Jared Porter, 37 days after hiring him: https://t.co/BXaNZ3oPbIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It’s the same problem. Bad judgment and pissing away careers.People are mentioning Brandon Taubman in the context of Jared Porter’s behavior. It’s obviously different, but there’s a viable point there in that these numbers guys seem to be socially inept and completely unaware of propriety. #JaredPorter #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @FloridaMetsGuy: @CWoolf19 @MikeSilvaMedia Boys boys. Non of this is any good for anybody. The real question is why did ESPN hold on to this for 3 +years as reported they were informed in 2017. 🤔Blogger / Podcaster
