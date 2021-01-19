Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Jared Porter just the latest Met to have scandals surface after being hired

by: Mark Hale New York Post 14m

Jared Porter is the latest Met to have alleged impropriety surface shortly after being hired. Here are some previous examples — all of which resulted in the person’s Mets tenure ending: Carlos

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets: Undoubtedly The Right Move To Fire Jared Porter Quickly

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 3s

Just after the one year anniversary of Carlos Beltran's sudden firing, the New York Mets fired Jared Porter immediately after his disgusting and inappropriate messages/images to a former female journalist. Steve Cohen acted quickly on his decision,...

Sportsnaut
New York Mets GM Jared Porter fired for sending explicit texts to female reporter

by: Vincent Frank Sportsnaut 3m

Everything seemed to be going pretty well under owner Steve Cohen for the New York Mets. General manager Jared Porter had just pulled off a blockbuster trade

Mack's Mets
Player Profile: Drew Ferguson

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 8m

  Here is a continued look at Mets Prospects and Players as we get ready for the 2021 Baseball season, today: Drew Ferguson .  Backgroun...

New York Post
How Jared Porter’s disturbing texts stayed hidden as he rose to Mets GM

by: Jeremy Layton New York Post 14m

Jared Porter sent a female reporter unsolicited, sexually-explicit texts back in 2016 – years before being hired as the Mets GM – and the texts stayed secret for years as he rose to power,

Elite Sports NY
Breaking: New York Mets fire GM Jared Porter

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 25m

Breaking: New York Mets fire GM Jared Porter first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

cbc.ca
Jared Porter fired as Mets GM after sending explicit texts to female reporter

by: The Associated Press CBC Sports 26m

New York Mets general manager Jared Porter was fired Tuesday after sending graphic, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office.

Sporting News
Mets fire Jared Porter after report that GM sent lewd texts to reporter in 2016

by: Joe Rivera Sporting News 28m

New owner Steve Cohen announced the firing Tuesday.

MLB: Mets.com
Mets fire general manager Jared Porter

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 37m

The Mets terminated general manager Jared Porter on Tuesday morning, hours after an ESPN report was posted Monday night about a 2016 incident in which Porter sent inappropriate text messages to a female reporter. Owner Steve Cohen announced the news,

