New York Mets

Faith and Fear in Flushing

That Was Quick

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 1m

A friend suggests LFGM now stands for Lets Find a General Manager. Porters career as Mets GM ended within twelve hours of ESPNs report. Who will be the next general manager?

