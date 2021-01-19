New York Mets
That Was Quick
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 1m
A friend suggests LFGM now stands for Lets Find a General Manager. Porters career as Mets GM ended within twelve hours of ESPNs report. Who will be the next general manager?
Jared Porter’s Harassment of Journalist Had Major Consequences: TRAINA THOUGHTS
by: Jimmy Traina — Sports Illustrated 2m
Harassment from Jared Porter led to journalist leaving industry
Sports Net: Blue Jays Making a Push for Springer
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 13m
According to Ben Nicholson-Smith and Shi Davidi for Sports Net Canada, the Blue Jays are making a push for George Springer. The Blue Jays and Mets have been seen as the finalists for the star outf
Mets fire GM Jared Porter after report exposed lewd texts, photos to female reporter in 2016 - Metro Philadelphia
by: Joseph Pantorno — Metro News 17m
One of the Phillies’ biggest rivals, the New York Mets, fired general manager Jared Porter after a bombshell ESPN report revealed that the 41-year-old sent lewd and explicit text messages to a female reporter while he was the director of player...
Latest On George Springer, Blue Jays
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 20m
The Blue Jays are reported to be "making a push" to sign free-agent slugger George Springer. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
Five Mets moments that made fans fall in love with current players
by: Elizabeth Muratore — Fansided: Rising Apple 22m
The New York Mets have been blessed with many very likable players in recent years, many of whom made their mark in Queens with one triumphant moment. For ...
Martino: Porter can't have a job of power in this business if he treats other people this way | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 31m
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reacts to the news of Mets GM Jared Porter being terminated following an explicit text message report. Martino explains why this...
Padres Acquire Musgrove To Further Bolster Pitching
by: Ben Clemens — FanGraphs 31m
Seven players -- including the delightfully named Hudson Head and Drake Fellows -- are on the move as San Diego deals quantity for yet another quality starter.
-
Great point will @Metsmerized bring that up? Doubtful......@Gino_gonzo @mikemayerMMO @MikeSilvaMedia The real question is, why was this buried for 3 years and only released for clicks.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Official: #Mets acquire LHP Joey Lucchesi from the #Padres, sending catching prospect Endy Rodriguez to the #Pirates in a three-team deal.Blogger / Podcaster
-
It's apparent reading some of the responses on social media, there are WAY too many "Jared Porters" out there. Trying to downplay this situation at all is pathetic.Free Agent
-
RT @DoctorK4: @Metstradamus Jared meeting with Steve likeBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' trade for LHP Joey Lucchesi is official. Team just announced it.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I just cannot blame the #mets for this. I believe their leader handled this differently than how the organization would have handled this in the past. They may have gotten to the same conclusion. But how quickly it and matter of factly it was handled was just differentStreamer / Youtuber
