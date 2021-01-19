New York Mets
Jared Porter sexting mess abruptly ended Steve Cohen’s Mets honeymoon
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 1h
The first thing is this: Steve Cohen got this 100-percent right. Cohen had been enjoying this extended honeymoon as much as anyone possibly could. He was officially approved as the Mets’ new owner
Report: MLB opening investigation into former Mets GM Jared Porter | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 6m
Major League Baseball will open an investigation into former New York Mets general manager Jared Porter, who was fired on Tuesday morning after it was
Mets360 - Mets 2021 projections: Jacob deGrom
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 21m
By Brian Joura January 19, 2021 One of the lousy things about the shortened 2020 MLB season was that it robbed us of a full season of pr...
Report: MLB Planning to Investigate Ex-Mets GM Jared Porter over Explicit Texts
by: Tyler Conway — Bleacher Report 24m
Major League Baseball reportedly is planning to investigate former New York Mets general manager Jared Porter 's harassment of a female reporter in 2016 when he was the Chicago Cubs ' director of pro scouting...
AP source: Padres acquiring SD native Musgrove from Pirates
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 28m
The San Diego Padres are adding yet another pitcher to their rotation, agreeing to bring right-hander Joe Musgrove to his hometown team in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to a person familiar with the deal.
MLB to investigate fired Mets GM Jared Porter for sending lewd texts, images to female reporter, per report - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry Jan 19, 2021 at 1:38 pm ET1 min read — CBS Sports 34m
The Mets parted ways with Porter on Tuesday morning, hours after the messages were unveiled
An APOTO roundtable on the Mets’ firing of Jared Porter
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 35m
The co-hosts of our APOTO podcast, all of whom are women, react to Porter’s actions and the Mets’ firing of him.
If the Mets sign George Springer, can they also extend Michael Conforto? | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 41m
With reports that the New York Mets remain in on free agent George Springer, the BNNY crew discusses whether or not the Mets can still sign Michael Conforto ...
Steve Cohen responds to ‘cancel culture’ tweet after Mets’ Jared Porter firing
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 1h
Mets owner Steve Cohen didn’t stop at his Twitter statement announcing the firing of GM Jared Porter for reportedly sending a stream of inappropriate texts to a female reporter in 2016. Cohen
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Major League Baseball is launching an investigation into fired Mets general manager Jared Porter, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Based on the results, Porter could face suspension, which would prevent him from holding another MLB job without reinstatement.Beat Writer / Columnist
MLB will investigate fired Mets GM Jared Porter's lewd texts https://t.co/d0JgLuAaCVBlogger / Podcaster
RT @PSLToFlushing: Steve Cohen when asked by @NYPost_Serby what he doesn’t tolerate said the below. Jared Porter now is someone Steve Cohen cannot tolerate. https://t.co/Nw6JYqnS0ABlogger / Podcaster
The swiftness of Jared Porter's termination is to be commended by Steve Cohen & the #Mets. However, the real issue is how women are mistreated in baseball's male-dominated industry FAR too often. We've seen positive change (Ng hiring) but still have A LOT of work left to do.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @JacquelynKDahl: If you’re a woman in sports and a dude is making you feel uncomfortable at work and you’re not quite sure how to handle...message me & let’s talk. Here to help. You’re not alone. And a friendly reminder to men: if a girl wants to see your ****, she’ll ask.Blogger / Podcaster
Hmmm ... "Waldbaum's Chronicles" never made #HowieBingo. Don't ask about the shopping carts.@HowieRose Don't sell yourself short Howie, you could definitely keep stock on product at a grocery storeTV / Radio Network
