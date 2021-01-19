Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

MLB to investigate fired Mets GM Jared Porter for sending lewd texts, images to female reporter, per report - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry Jan 19, 2021 at 1:38 pm ET1 min read CBS Sports 27m

The Mets parted ways with Porter on Tuesday morning, hours after the messages were unveiled

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mack's Mets
Mets360 - Mets 2021 projections: Jacob deGrom

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 14m

  By  Brian Joura  January 19, 2021 One of the lousy things about the shortened 2020 MLB season was that it robbed us of a full season of pr...

Bleacher Report
Report: MLB Planning to Investigate Ex-Mets GM Jared Porter over Explicit Texts

by: Tyler Conway Bleacher Report 17m

Major League Baseball reportedly is  planning to investigate former New York Mets general manager Jared Porter 's harassment of a female reporter in 2016 when he was the Chicago Cubs ' director of pro scouting...

NBC Sports
AP source: Padres acquiring SD native Musgrove from Pirates

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 20m

The San Diego Padres are adding yet another pitcher to their rotation, agreeing to bring right-hander Joe Musgrove to his hometown team in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to a person familiar with the deal.

Amazin' Avenue
An APOTO roundtable on the Mets’ firing of Jared Porter

by: Linda Surovich SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 28m

The co-hosts of our APOTO podcast, all of whom are women, react to Porter’s actions and the Mets’ firing of him.

SNY Mets

If the Mets sign George Springer, can they also extend Michael Conforto? | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 34m

With reports that the New York Mets remain in on free agent George Springer, the BNNY crew discusses whether or not the Mets can still sign Michael Conforto ...

New York Post
Steve Cohen responds to ‘cancel culture’ tweet after Mets’ Jared Porter firing

by: Peter Botte New York Post 1h

Mets owner Steve Cohen didn’t stop at his Twitter statement announcing the firing of GM Jared Porter for reportedly sending a stream of inappropriate texts to a female reporter in 2016. Cohen

MLB: Mets.com
Press release: Mets acquire LHP Joey Lucchesi in three-team trade | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1h

FLUSHING, N.Y., January 19, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that they have acquired LHP Joey Lucchesi (loo-KAY-see) from San Diego as part of a three-team trade. The Mets sent minor league catcher Endy Rodríguez to Pittsburgh as part of the...

