New York Mets

Metstradamus
As a General Rule ...

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 38m

Jared Porter was fired today by the Mets. For the people who haven’t heard yet, Porter was fired for sending explicit texts to a female journalist in 2016. The journalist was worried that her…

Call To The Pen

Steve Cohen shows that these are not the same ol’ Mets

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 15m

Over the years, the phrase "Same Ol' Mets" has come to mean different things. It has been a cry of frustration about the team not spending enough...

Blogging Mets

Mets Do the Right Thing and Fire Jared Porter

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 16m

In the past, faced with these types of crises, the Mets would waver, spending a few days deliberating what should have been an easy decision. You cant blame the Mets for that.

Big League Stew
Women in sports media are enduring harassment all the time, and Jared Porter's firing won't change that

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 19m

The woman Porter targeted, who moved to a new country in pursuit of her sports reporting career, will not be returning to reporting on baseball. Can she really be blamed for her decision?

Sports Media 101
by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 26m

Jared Porter was fired today by the Mets.We have terminated Jared Porter this morning . In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it.There should be zero

Daily News
Baseball cannot be surprised by Jared Porter - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

For women working in baseball, there is always a moment when we question: What exactly is this guy’s motive?

Sports Illustrated
It's Beyond Time to Change the Treatment of Women Reporters

by: Michael Rosenberg Sports Illustrated 1h

The actions of Jared Porter, the Mets former general manager, represent a much bigger problem within sports.

New York Post
MLB will investigate fired Mets GM Jared Porter’s lewd texts

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 1h

The sordid Jared Porter story won’t end with the Mets’ expeditious dismissal of him as general manager. An industry source told The Post that Porter’s wrongdoings while with the Cubs, as well as

