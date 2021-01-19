Do Not Sell My Personal Information

As a General Rule …

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101

Jared Porter was fired today by the Mets.We have terminated Jared Porter this morning . In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it.There should be zero

New York Post
It’s on Sandy Alderson to lead Mets from Jared Porter disaster: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post

No interim titles. No quick searches. No bandages. Sandy Alderson now has to take over running the Mets baseball operations until next offseason. He needs to bring stability and confidence to that

Film Room
LIVE Mets Press Conference | 01/19/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room

Watch LIVE as the Mets speak to the media

Sportsnaut
New York Mets did nothing wrong in hiring, firing GM Jared Porter

by: Aaron Dorman Sportsnaut

Despite their decision to fire general manager Jared Porter after a text message scandal, the New York Mets can't be blamed for the situation. Here's why.

Big League Stew
Ex-Mets GM Jared Porter could be facing an MLB suspension next

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew

MLB will reportedly launch an investigation into Jared Porter, which could make him ineligible for another job in MLB.

Call To The Pen

Steve Cohen shows that these are not the same ol’ Mets

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen

Over the years, the phrase "Same Ol' Mets" has come to mean different things. It has been a cry of frustration about the team not spending enough...

Blogging Mets

Mets Do the Right Thing and Fire Jared Porter

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets

In the past, faced with these types of crises, the Mets would waver, spending a few days deliberating what should have been an easy decision. You cant blame the Mets for that.

Metstradamus
As a General Rule ...

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus

Jared Porter was fired today by the Mets. For the people who haven’t heard yet, Porter was fired for sending explicit texts to a female journalist in 2016. The journalist was worried that her…

