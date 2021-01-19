New York Mets
Mets Do the Right Thing and Fire Jared Porter
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 27m
In the past, faced with these types of crises, the Mets would waver, spending a few days deliberating what should have been an easy decision. You cant blame the Mets for that.
Ex-Mets GM Jared Porter could be facing an MLB suspension next
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 7m
MLB will reportedly launch an investigation into Jared Porter, which could make him ineligible for another job in MLB.
Steve Cohen shows that these are not the same ol’ Mets
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 26m
Over the years, the phrase "Same Ol' Mets" has come to mean different things. It has been a cry of frustration about the team not spending enough...
As a General Rule …
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 37m
Jared Porter was fired today by the Mets.We have terminated Jared Porter this morning . In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it.There should be zero
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 49m
Jared Porter was fired today by the Mets. For the people who haven’t heard yet, Porter was fired for sending explicit texts to a female journalist in 2016. The journalist was worried that her…
Baseball cannot be surprised by Jared Porter - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
For women working in baseball, there is always a moment when we question: What exactly is this guy’s motive?
It's Beyond Time to Change the Treatment of Women Reporters
by: Michael Rosenberg — Sports Illustrated 1h
The actions of Jared Porter, the Mets former general manager, represent a much bigger problem within sports.
MLB will investigate fired Mets GM Jared Porter’s lewd texts
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 1h
The sordid Jared Porter story won’t end with the Mets’ expeditious dismissal of him as general manager. An industry source told The Post that Porter’s wrongdoings while with the Cubs, as well as
Under the Commonly Accepted Ways Of Typical Mets Fans - Steve Phillips got the Mets to the WS and brought in Mike Piazza, so it’s totally fine whatever he may have done or not. Mets Fans don’t care as long as the Mets win. Phillips was “better” than Porter better than Grant@metspolice Let’s not leave out Steve Phillips and Isiah Thomas. I suspect they’re both in hiding todayBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MetsJunkies: 🟠🔵#METSJUNKIES GIVEAWAY🟠🔵 #Mets Tomas Nido Rookie Autograph‼️ Just tag two friends in the comments, #RT and #Follow us to enter and win!! That’s it!! Tag two friends, #FollowBack and #Retweet ‼️ 🧡💙 #LGM #MetsTwitter #LFGM 🧡💙 https://t.co/daV39XPzkvBlog / Website
https://t.co/7HIse2JZYY No interims or quick job searches. Why Sandy Alderson has to run baseball operations from now until next offseason. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
Heads up #Mets fans. We are all going to want to tune into this.Hear from Mets President Sandy Alderson at 4pm ET on MLB Network 📺 https://t.co/MhKWnn4XJqBlogger / Podcaster
Hear from Mets President Sandy Alderson at 4pm ET on MLB Network 📺TV / Radio Network
Recording an emergency podcast later today on the Jared Porter firing but until then please listen to the most recent episode of my podcast: STS Ep. 8: WHAT IF The #Mets Don't Sign George Springer? https://t.co/454AzrnFo0Blogger / Podcaster
