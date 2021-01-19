New York Mets
Mets President Sandy Alderson addresses the termination of GM Jared Porter | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 30m
Mets president Sandy Alderson gives his opening statement when addressing the media regarding the timeline of events that resulted in the termination of GM J...
New York Mets won’t hire a new general manager in the short-term after Porter’s dismissal
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 9m
The New York Mets had to deal with an unexpected situation on Tuesday. Late on Monday night, ESPN ran an article detailing offensive, sexually-explicit messages and pictures that the now-former general manager Jared Porter sent to a female reporter...
Recap: Mets’ Sandy Alderson answers Q from mostly a bunch of men
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 21m
So Sandy held a presser and you can read proper summaries on the other 175 Mets Blogs. Some things that caught my eye… 1. In roughy 45 minutes three women asked questions. Three. (A fourth woman was invited to ask her Q late in the call but she...
Scouting Report - 1B - Joseph Carpenter
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 22m
Joseph Carpenter 1B 6-2 215 Delaware 2020 Delaware stat line - 15-G, 55-AB, .327/.397/.418...
The Broader Implications Of The Jared Porter Firing For Talent Acquisition Departments Across Sports
by: Patrick Rishe — Forbes 26m
This is but one question sports talk pundits are asking in light of the New York Mets having to fire their now-former General Manager, Jared Porter, after an ESPN investigative piece outed Porter’s lewd conduct towards an international reporter in...
Mets Will Not Hire Replacement GM In Short-Term
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 35m
Sandy Alderson said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon the Mets will not immediately seek to replace Jared Porter as general manager following his termination.Alderson said he is comforta
Mets' Sandy Anderson calls Jared Porter firing a 'wake-up call,' says vacant GM position won't be filled - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder Jan 19, 2021 at 4:52 pm ET1 min read — CBS Sports 36m
Alderson expects to head into the season with their current front office
Mets Won't Hire Jared Porter's GM Replacement Until After 2021 Season
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 42m
New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson addressed the circumstances that preceded the firing of general manager Jared Porter and announced the team doesn't intend to hire a replacement until next offseason...
RT @LeboMyEggo: By the way, when Jared Porter was a Red Sox employee, he worked under Raquel Ferreira. She’s been a VP and Assistant GM since 2014, and been with the organization since 1999. Feels like someone the Mets could’ve contacted when vetting PorterBlogger / Podcaster
Sounds like due diligence to me....Sandy Alderson: Mets learned of Jared Porter's saga around dinner time last night, but did not know the full breadth until the reports surfaced. https://t.co/6uQOIb7d1bBlogger / Podcaster
After Sandy Alderson mentioned the numerous, varied people he spoke to for reference on Porter, @HannahRKeyser asked him how many of those people were women. Alderson sheepishly replied, “None.” He then admitted the big problems that highlighted industry-wide. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
Blogger / Podcaster
Sandy Alderson: Mets learned of Jared Porter's saga around dinner time last night, but did not know the full breadth until the reports surfaced. https://t.co/6uQOIb7d1bTV / Radio Network
Joey Lucchesi: “#ChurveDay is coming to the Big Apple”Beat Writer / Columnist
