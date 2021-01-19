New York Mets
Mets did not consult women in hiring Jared Porter, will not immediately replace fired GM
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 1h
Mets president Sandy Alderson told reporters they will not immediately hire a replacement for Jared Porter, who was fired over allegations he sexually harassed a female reporter.
Recap of Sandy Alderson’s press conference on the firing of Jared Porter
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6m
The club president answered questions about his former general manager.
Mets GM candidates: After Jared Porter firing, here's where Steve Cohen could turn to fill vacancy - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry Jan 19, 2021 at 6:42 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 10m
Porter was fired Tuesday after sending unsolicited texts and photos to a female reporter
Sandy Alderson on hiring a new Mets GM: ‘I’m very confident in the group that we have’ | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 31m
Mets president Sandy Alderson answers questions following the termination of GM Jared Porter. Alderson details his conversation with Porter prior to the rele...
The Mets and Reds Could be a Match for a Trade
by: Yehuda Schwartz — Prime Time Sports Talk 32m
The Mets front office has been active this offseason. Yehuda Schwartz explores a trade scenario involving the Cincinnati Reds.
Addition of Joey Lucchesi to staff is Jared Porter's last deal for Mets | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated January 19, 2021 6:03 PM — Newsday 41m
The Mets on Tuesday completed the final trade of general manager Jared Porter’s 37-day tenure when they announced the acquisition of lefthander Joey Lucchesi as part of a three-team deal with the Padr
Has Sandy Alderson’s complete press conference been scrubbed from the internet and if so WHY?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 43m
Scully, this is weird. I can’t find Sandy Alderson’s 4pm presser on the internet. Mulder, there are excerpts everywhere. I know that Scully, but my friend Niko wanted to watch the entire thing and it seems to be gone. Gone, Mulder? Yes, Scully. Gone
Alderson: Jared Porter’s Conduct a “Total Shock” to Mets
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 1h
New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon, taking questions from reporters for over a half-hour on the firing of Jared Porter as the team's general manag
'I was shocked': Mets president Sandy Alderson comments on Jared Porter scandal, firing | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 1h
Less than 24 hours after ESPN's bombshell report revealing Jared Porter's inappropriate and lewd behavior toward a female reporter in 2016 — and less than 10
