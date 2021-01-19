Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Prime Time Sports Talk
58550920_thumbnail

The Mets and Reds Could be a Match for a Trade

by: Yehuda Schwartz Prime Time Sports Talk 33m

The Mets front office has been active this offseason. Yehuda Schwartz explores a trade scenario involving the Cincinnati Reds.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Amazin' Avenue
58551472_thumbnail

Recap of Sandy Alderson’s press conference on the firing of Jared Porter

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6m

The club president answered questions about his former general manager.

CBS Sports

Mets GM candidates: After Jared Porter firing, here's where Steve Cohen could turn to fill vacancy - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry Jan 19, 2021 at 6:42 pm ET2 min read CBS Sports 11m

Porter was fired Tuesday after sending unsolicited texts and photos to a female reporter

SNY Mets

Sandy Alderson on hiring a new Mets GM: ‘I’m very confident in the group that we have’ | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 31m

Mets president Sandy Alderson answers questions following the termination of GM Jared Porter. Alderson details his conversation with Porter prior to the rele...

Newsday
58550771_thumbnail

Addition of Joey Lucchesi to staff is Jared Porter's last deal for Mets   | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated January 19, 2021 6:03 PM Newsday 42m

The Mets on Tuesday completed the final trade of general manager Jared Porter’s 37-day tenure when they announced the acquisition of lefthander Joey Lucchesi as part of a three-team deal with the Padr

The Mets Police
53782002_thumbnail

Has Sandy Alderson’s complete press conference been scrubbed from the internet and if so WHY?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 44m

Scully, this is weird.  I can’t find Sandy Alderson’s 4pm presser on the internet. Mulder, there are excerpts everywhere. I know that Scully, but my friend Niko wanted to watch the entire thing and it seems to be gone. Gone, Mulder? Yes, Scully.  Gone

Mets Merized
55809746_thumbnail

Alderson: Jared Porter’s Conduct a “Total Shock” to Mets

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 1h

New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon, taking questions from reporters for over a half-hour on the firing of Jared Porter as the team's general manag

amNewYork
58549991_thumbnail

'I was shocked': Mets president Sandy Alderson comments on Jared Porter scandal, firing | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 1h

Less than 24 hours after ESPN's bombshell report revealing Jared Porter's inappropriate and lewd behavior toward a female reporter in 2016 — and less than 10

