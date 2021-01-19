Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metro News
MLB to investigate ex-Mets GM Porter over inappropriate text messages - Metro US

by: About the Author Metro News 2h

(Reuters) – Major League Baseball (MLB) plans to investigate former New York Mets general manager Jared Porter for sending unsolicited, inappropriate text messages to a female reporter, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

Film Room
Top 10 LF Right Now: Smith | 01/20/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 19m

Dominic Smith places sixth on MLB Network's list of the Top 10 Left Fielders Right Now

CBS Sports

Samson: What Mets could've done differently in Jared Porter firing - CBSSports.com

by: Nothing Personal with David Samson Jan 19, 2021 at 7:15 pm ET2 min read CBS Sports 1h

Porter was fired after it was revealed he sent unsolicited, explicit photos to a female reporter in 2016

New York Post
Mets won’t be filling position for ousted GM Jared Porter

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1m

Sandy Alderson said the Mets aren't going to fill the position of general manager after Jared Porter's ouster Tuesday.

MLB Trade Rumors
Trade/FA Notes: Santander, Profar, Bart, Yates, T. Williams

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 27m

Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander has drawn trade interest this winter, according to Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com. However, as Kubatko suggests, &hellip;

The New York Times
Why Baseball’s Harassment Issues Extend Far Beyond Jared Porter

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 1h

Women around the game endure indignities their male colleagues rarely even consider. Porter’s abhorrent treatment of a reporter is just the latest example.

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - C - Luis Aviles

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Luis Aviles   C    5-11    205    Tulane     2020 Tulane stat line - 33-AB, .394/.432/.697, 2-HR   College Baseball Daily  -   Luis Aviles...

Reflections On Baseball
Steve Cohen Does The Right Thing With Porter Even If ESPN Didn’t

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 2h

Kudos to Steve Cohen for his swift and firm action in firing his GM, Jared Porter. Too bad ESPN didn't act accordingly...

