Why Baseball’s Harassment Issues Extend Far Beyond Jared Porter
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 1h
Women around the game endure indignities their male colleagues rarely even consider. Porter’s abhorrent treatment of a reporter is just the latest example.
Top 10 LF Right Now: Smith | 01/20/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 20m
Dominic Smith places sixth on MLB Network's list of the Top 10 Left Fielders Right Now
Samson: What Mets could've done differently in Jared Porter firing - CBSSports.com
by: Nothing Personal with David Samson Jan 19, 2021 at 7:15 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 1h
Porter was fired after it was revealed he sent unsolicited, explicit photos to a female reporter in 2016
Mets won’t be filling position for ousted GM Jared Porter
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1m
Sandy Alderson said the Mets aren't going to fill the position of general manager after Jared Porter's ouster Tuesday.
Trade/FA Notes: Santander, Profar, Bart, Yates, T. Williams
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 28m
Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander has drawn trade interest this winter, according to Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com. However, as Kubatko suggests, …
MLB to investigate ex-Mets GM Porter over inappropriate text messages - Metro US
by: About the Author — Metro News 2h
(Reuters) – Major League Baseball (MLB) plans to investigate former New York Mets general manager Jared Porter for sending unsolicited, inappropriate text messages to a female reporter, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
Scouting Report - C - Luis Aviles
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Luis Aviles C 5-11 205 Tulane 2020 Tulane stat line - 33-AB, .394/.432/.697, 2-HR College Baseball Daily - Luis Aviles...
Steve Cohen Does The Right Thing With Porter Even If ESPN Didn’t
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 2h
Kudos to Steve Cohen for his swift and firm action in firing his GM, Jared Porter. Too bad ESPN didn't act accordingly...
Full recap of the Jared Porter firing, with Sandy Alderson’s comments and explanation: https://t.co/AwDfn1seTi via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
Jared Porter’s behavior didn’t start out as a #Mets problem, but it’s encouraging they quickly got started on the solution. https://t.co/PmwhtoKI3nBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets were in pretty strong on Kike’ Hernandez when they had a GM. Hard to say where things stand now. Red Sox are among others in but his versatility means he fits lots of teams.Beat Writer / Columnist
really wonderful work being done at @apodoftheirown. if you are in the position to chip in, please consider doing so 🧡💙Hey just a reminder - since baseball and society at large continue to uphold awful men - that over at @apodoftheirown we’re doing a fundraiser to benefit DV victims because we need to channel our unmitigated rage and sadness into something beneficial. https://t.co/Z4r2EpqB6ZBeat Writer / Columnist
The quick firing of Jared Porter is a refreshing change for the Mets, @sportswatch writes: https://t.co/r4YwbkvZbtBlogger / Podcaster
Mets' Alderson says Porter hiring 'a wake-up call' https://t.co/zK65K96B7v #MetsTV / Radio Network
