Scouting Report - 2B - Edarian Williams
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Edarian Williams 2B 6-1 205 UNLV 2020 UNLV stat line - 68-AB, .279/.333/.412, 0-HR 11-...
Top 10 LF Right Now: Smith | 01/20/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Dominic Smith places sixth on MLB Network's list of the Top 10 Left Fielders Right Now
Samson: What Mets could've done differently in Jared Porter firing - CBSSports.com
by: Nothing Personal with David Samson Jan 19, 2021 at 7:15 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 3h
Porter was fired after it was revealed he sent unsolicited, explicit photos to a female reporter in 2016
One question about Jared Porter exposed big problem in sports
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 52m
The Jared Porter disaster shows baseball and other sports must do a better job with diversity, The Post's Ken Davidoff writes.
Heyman: Mets Had “Pretty Strong” Interest in Enrique Hernandez
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 53m
According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the New York Mets "were in pretty strong" on free-agent utilityman Enrique Hernandez before Jared Porter was relieved of
Jared Porter Fired; Lucchesi Impact And Springer Decision
by: N/A — That's So Mets Podcast 1h
Joe and Connor give their thoughts on ESPN's disturbing story centered around Jared Porter and his immediate firing. The guys also talk about the impact Lecchesi can make on the roation and how a Springer contract might look for the Mets.
Trade/FA Notes: Santander, Profar, Bart, Yates, T. Williams
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander has drawn trade interest this winter, according to Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com. However, as Kubatko suggests, …
Why Baseball’s Harassment Issues Extend Far Beyond Jared Porter
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 3h
Women around the game endure indignities their male colleagues rarely even consider. Porter’s abhorrent treatment of a reporter is just the latest example.
Amen@CWoolf19 @MikeSilvaMedia Is anyone perfect? Shall we investigate every person in MLB? Why do players get to keep playing after doing similar acts? I don’t condone what he did. What he did was wrong. But let’s not have double standardsBlogger / Podcaster
Stupid Cheap Cohens asleep at the wheel making zoom calls and letting their backup 1B decide what their brand looks like. Total disaster today #metsSource: #BlueJays and George Springer in agreement, pending physicalBlogger / Podcaster
just saying, getting into a bidding war and overpaying long-term for a 31yo might not fit that *sustainable success* Cohen’s all about would be huge to land Springer, but at what cost?Beat Writer / Columnist
Solid cap tip the Astros tonight in Houston from @_chasesexton.Free Agent
Is Pete Alonso the Mets player with the worst taste ever? https://t.co/L5dS5Ue5qGBlogger / Podcaster
I hope the Blue Jays get George Springer...Mets will have flexibility to fill multiple spots and I’m skeptical they’d be able to also pay Conforto next Winter.TV / Radio Personality
