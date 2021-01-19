Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
58553375_thumbnail

Scouting Report - 2B - Edarian Williams

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

  Edarian Williams   2B           6-1           205           UNLV     2020 UNLV stat line - 68-AB, .279/.333/.412, 0-HR     11-...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Film Room
58552790_thumbnail

Top 10 LF Right Now: Smith | 01/20/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Dominic Smith places sixth on MLB Network's list of the Top 10 Left Fielders Right Now

CBS Sports

Samson: What Mets could've done differently in Jared Porter firing - CBSSports.com

by: Nothing Personal with David Samson Jan 19, 2021 at 7:15 pm ET2 min read CBS Sports 3h

Porter was fired after it was revealed he sent unsolicited, explicit photos to a female reporter in 2016

New York Post
58535662_thumbnail

One question about Jared Porter exposed big problem in sports

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 52m

The Jared Porter disaster shows baseball and other sports must do a better job with diversity, The Post's Ken Davidoff writes.

Mets Merized
58553442_thumbnail

Heyman: Mets Had “Pretty Strong” Interest in Enrique Hernandez

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 53m

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the New York Mets "were in pretty strong" on free-agent utilityman Enrique Hernandez before Jared Porter was relieved of

That's So Mets Podcast
58553106_thumbnail

Jared Porter Fired; Lucchesi Impact And Springer Decision

by: N/A That's So Mets Podcast 1h

Joe and Connor give their thoughts on ESPN's disturbing story centered around Jared Porter and his immediate firing. The guys also talk about the impact Lecchesi can make on the roation and how a Springer contract might look for the Mets.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
MLB Trade Rumors
52101380_thumbnail

Trade/FA Notes: Santander, Profar, Bart, Yates, T. Williams

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 2h

Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander has drawn trade interest this winter, according to Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com. However, as Kubatko suggests, &hellip;

The New York Times
58552006_thumbnail

Why Baseball’s Harassment Issues Extend Far Beyond Jared Porter

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 3h

Women around the game endure indignities their male colleagues rarely even consider. Porter’s abhorrent treatment of a reporter is just the latest example.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets