Blue Jays Tabbed as Frontrunners for George Springer
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 55m
Updated 10:25 PM EST: According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, "the Blue Jays are now the frontrunners to sign George Springer", noting reports from Brendon Kuhn
George Springer chooses Blue Jays over Mets in MLB free agency
by: Ted Holmlund — New York Post 47s
George Springer isn’t headed to the Mets after all. The 31-year-old star free-agent outfielder on Tuesday agreed to a six-year, $150 million contract...
George Springer gets $150 million deal from Blue Jays
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 2m
The Toronto Blue Jays have landed one of the biggest free agents of the offseason, signing George Springer for $150 million.
Reports: Blue Jays Sign George Springer
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 2m
So who gets the deed to Buster Olney's farm? After nearly three months of speculation, George Springer is now nearing a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays pending
Blue Jays sign George Springer
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 15m
The Toronto Blue Jays and outfielder George Springer are close to terms on a six year deal worth roughly $150M. The New Britain, Connecticut native was first drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 48th round of the 2008 MLB June Amateur Draft,...
Breaking News - Springer goes to Blue Jays
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 25m
The Toronto Blue Jays and Free Agent George Springer agree to a 6 year $150M contract. Springer and Jays agree at $150M for 6 years — ...
