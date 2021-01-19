Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
58110221_thumbnail

Blue Jays Tabbed as Frontrunners for George Springer

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 55m

Updated 10:25 PM EST: According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, "the Blue Jays are now the frontrunners to sign George Springer", noting reports from Brendon Kuhn

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Film Room
58552790_thumbnail

Top 10 LF Right Now: Smith | 01/20/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

Dominic Smith places sixth on MLB Network's list of the Top 10 Left Fielders Right Now

CBS Sports

Samson: What Mets could've done differently in Jared Porter firing - CBSSports.com

by: Nothing Personal with David Samson Jan 19, 2021 at 7:15 pm ET2 min read CBS Sports 4h

Porter was fired after it was revealed he sent unsolicited, explicit photos to a female reporter in 2016

New York Post
58555391_thumbnail

George Springer chooses Blue Jays over Mets in MLB free agency

by: Ted Holmlund New York Post 47s

George Springer isn’t headed to the Mets after all. The 31-year-old star free-agent outfielder on Tuesday agreed to a six-year, $150 million contract...

Larry Brown Sports
56618356_thumbnail

George Springer gets $150 million deal from Blue Jays

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 2m

The Toronto Blue Jays have landed one of the biggest free agents of the offseason, signing George Springer for $150 million.

Mets Merized
58387772_thumbnail

Reports: Blue Jays Sign George Springer

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 2m

So who gets the deed to Buster Olney's farm? After nearly three months of speculation, George Springer is now nearing a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays pending

Mets Junkies
58555207_thumbnail

Blue Jays sign George Springer

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 15m

The Toronto Blue Jays and outfielder George Springer are close to terms on a six year deal worth roughly $150M. The New Britain, Connecticut native was first drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 48th round of the 2008 MLB June Amateur Draft,...

Mack's Mets
53521861_thumbnail

Breaking News - Springer goes to Blue Jays

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 25m

  The Toronto Blue Jays and Free Agent George Springer agree to a 6 year $150M contract.   Springer and Jays agree at $150M for 6 years — ...

The Mets Police
58554258_thumbnail

Is Pete Alonso the Mets player with the worst taste ever?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

How could anyone possibly understand his own team any less? The love of the worst uniforms the Mets ever had. The vulgarity.

