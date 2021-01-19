Breaking News - Springer goes to Blue Jays

As you might expect, I’m fine with this. Get pitching depth, get a third baseman, get a glove man for center, leave some room in the budget for a deadline deal (and mean it this time).

Jeff Passan Outfielder George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a deal, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN. Springer is headed to Dunedin for a physical. And if all goes according to plan, Toronto will get the star it’s been looking for all winter.