Reports: Blue Jays Sign George Springer
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 1h
So who gets the deed to Buster Olney's farm? After nearly three months of speculation, George Springer is now nearing a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays pending
George Springer, Blue Jays agree to six-year deal worth $150M, AP source says | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 49m
Outfielder George Springer became the most prominent among baseball’s free agents to reach an agreement, a $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negoti
Top 10 LF Right Now: Smith | 01/20/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 5h
Dominic Smith places sixth on MLB Network's list of the Top 10 Left Fielders Right Now
Samson: What Mets could've done differently in Jared Porter firing - CBSSports.com
by: Nothing Personal with David Samson Jan 19, 2021 at 7:15 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 6h
Porter was fired after it was revealed he sent unsolicited, explicit photos to a female reporter in 2016
How big a deal is it that the Mets lost out on George Springer? | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
On SportsNite, Moose and Sal determine how big a blow it is for the Mets that George Springer is heading to the Toronto Blue Jays in a 6-year $150 deal, pend...
Mark Johnson: 2000 NL Champion Mets Utility Player (2000-2002)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 1h
Mark Patrick Johnson , was born on October 18, 1967, in Worcester, Massachusetts. The big six foot 230 pounder attended Dartmouth Universi...
George Springer chooses Blue Jays over Mets in MLB free agency
by: Ted Holmlund — New York Post 1h
George Springer isn’t headed to the Mets after all. The 31-year-old star free-agent outfielder on Tuesday agreed to a six-year, $150 million contract...
George Springer gets $150 million deal from Blue Jays
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 1h
The Toronto Blue Jays have landed one of the biggest free agents of the offseason, signing George Springer for $150 million.
Pete Alonso hinted at a possible return of the Mets' black jerseys with his new cleats: 'Friday nights, we wear black' https://t.co/Xkxj7zvdWlTV / Radio Network
Sal spells out very smartly the problem with the Mets losing out on Springer.Springer reaction vid for @WFAN660 facebook https://t.co/TvpV5m5dI4Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: ICYMI on ESPN NY Tonight: @Hardestyespn & @gordondamer discuss the Mets firing their GM, George Springer goes to the Blue Jays & Kyrie returns and speaks to the media LISTEN: https://t.co/mfZtGQ8l9d https://t.co/v1NaM7LRSCTV / Radio Personality
Agree with what some are saying, it can be bad business to have too many long-term deals, but Mets' top prospects are at least a couple of years away and as I've said all along, there should be urgency to win while 32-yr old deGrom is still at the top of his game.Beat Writer / Columnist
I wish people would stop condescending to others to say that Cohen is a billionaire and could afford anyone. Everyone knows that. But he is going to run a budget, and we enjoy talking about the moves.Blogger / Podcaster
ICYMI on ESPN NY Tonight: @Hardestyespn & @gordondamer discuss the Mets firing their GM, George Springer goes to the Blue Jays & Kyrie returns and speaks to the media LISTEN: https://t.co/mfZtGQ8l9dTV / Radio Network
