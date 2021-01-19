Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

centerfieldmaz
58555428_thumbnail

Joe Panik: 2019 Mets Second Baseman

Joe Panik: 2019 Mets Second Baseman

by: centerfieldmaz

Joseph Matthew Panik was born on October 30th 1990 in Yonkers, New York. The Panik family would move north to East Fishkill, New York in ...

Newsday
58555919_thumbnail

George Springer, Blue Jays agree to six-year deal worth $150M, AP source says | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 50m

Outfielder George Springer became the most prominent among baseball’s free agents to reach an agreement, a $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negoti

Film Room
58552790_thumbnail

Top 10 LF Right Now: Smith | 01/20/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 5h

Dominic Smith places sixth on MLB Network's list of the Top 10 Left Fielders Right Now

CBS Sports

Samson: What Mets could've done differently in Jared Porter firing - CBSSports.com

by: Nothing Personal with David Samson Jan 19, 2021 at 7:15 pm ET2 min read CBS Sports 6h

Porter was fired after it was revealed he sent unsolicited, explicit photos to a female reporter in 2016

SNY Mets

How big a deal is it that the Mets lost out on George Springer? | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

On SportsNite, Moose and Sal determine how big a blow it is for the Mets that George Springer is heading to the Toronto Blue Jays in a 6-year $150 deal, pend...

centerfieldmaz
58555429_thumbnail

Mark Johnson: 2000 NL Champion Mets Utility Player (2000-2002)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 1h

Mark Patrick Johnson , was born on October 18, 1967, in Worcester, Massachusetts. The big six foot 230 pounder attended Dartmouth Universi...

New York Post
58555391_thumbnail

George Springer chooses Blue Jays over Mets in MLB free agency

by: Ted Holmlund New York Post 1h

George Springer isn’t headed to the Mets after all. The 31-year-old star free-agent outfielder on Tuesday agreed to a six-year, $150 million contract...

Larry Brown Sports
56618356_thumbnail

George Springer gets $150 million deal from Blue Jays

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 1h

The Toronto Blue Jays have landed one of the biggest free agents of the offseason, signing George Springer for $150 million.

Mets Merized
58387772_thumbnail

Reports: Blue Jays Sign George Springer

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 1h

So who gets the deed to Buster Olney's farm? After nearly three months of speculation, George Springer is now nearing a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays pending

Tweets