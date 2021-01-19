Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Sports Media 101
The One That Escaped To The North

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 29m

Just because you have the most money, doesn’t mean that anyone will take it. This isn’t going to be a post where I bash the Mets’ new regime for their off-season … not after they made a full tilt effort to improve the team the likes of which we haven’

Mack's Mets
John From Albany – Mets News and Breakfast Links 1/20/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 25m

  Good Morning.   Happy Birthday Travis Taijeron and Ali Sanchez . Sandy will be the GM this year, George Springer goes to the Jays, and...

Rising Apple

Mets will look to unlock the full potential of pitcher Joey Lucchesi

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 26m

The New York Mets added pitcher Joey Lucchesi to the roster and will look to unlock his full potential as soon as the 2021 season.

FanGraphs
Effectively Wild Episode 1644: Block and Report

by: Ben Lindbergh FanGraphs 1h

Daily baseball statistical analysis and commentary.

MLB: Mets.com
Springer off board, what's next for Mets?

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 5h

At his introductory press conference in November, incoming Mets owner Steve Cohen offered a dose of reality. Cohen, a multibillionaire many times over, pledged liberal funds to the Mets’ 2021 roster. But he warned that his primary goal was to create...

Newsday
George Springer, Blue Jays agree to six-year deal worth $150M, AP source says | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 6h

Outfielder George Springer became the most prominent among baseball’s free agents to reach an agreement, a $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negoti

Film Room
Top 10 LF Right Now: Smith | 01/20/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 10h

Dominic Smith places sixth on MLB Network's list of the Top 10 Left Fielders Right Now

CBS Sports

Samson: What Mets could've done differently in Jared Porter firing - CBSSports.com

by: Nothing Personal with David Samson Jan 19, 2021 at 7:15 pm ET2 min read CBS Sports 11h

Porter was fired after it was revealed he sent unsolicited, explicit photos to a female reporter in 2016

    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 4m
    Lets see if the media asks the sign stealing question. As you know anyone who is a former Astro has to go through the media inquisition as the first question after they do something... since, ya know, the media (thinks) they are a governing body.
    Metsmerized - Joe D ⚾️ @MetsmerizedJoeD 13m
    Inauguration Concert to air at 8:30 pm on ABC, CBS, NBC & MSNBC. Performers to include Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Tim McGraw, Jon Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Lady Gaga & Foo Fighters. What a lineup. I think they only had Chachi & Kanye in 2017. 😄
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 44m
    RT @JeffreyBellone: As always, @TimothyRRyder with good thoughts on the Mets. I think this is an undervalued point. We don’t even know what the luxury tax will look like next season, but we do know Cohen is competitive and might be setting a tone with agents about how he negotiates https://t.co/tu7hensvl4
    Metsmerized - Joe D ⚾️ @MetsmerizedJoeD 3h
    RT @JoeBiden: Tonight, in Washington, D.C. and across the nation, we came together to honor the over 400,000 Americans we’ve lost to COVID-19. The last year has tested us in unimaginable ways, but now it’s time we begin to heal and overcome — together. https://t.co/DuWhN1xjNO
    MetsJunkies.com @MetsJunkies 3h
    RT @D_AbrianoSNY: With George Springer seemingly headed to the Blue Jays, a pretty perfect finish to the Mets’ offseason would be something like... *Sign Jackie Bradley Jr. *Sign Brad Hand *Extend Francisco Lindor *Extend Michael Conforto
    MetsJunkies.com @MetsJunkies 4h
    Who’s Onley’s Family Farm going to?
