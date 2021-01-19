New York Mets
The One That Escaped To The North
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 29m
Just because you have the most money, doesn’t mean that anyone will take it. This isn’t going to be a post where I bash the Mets’ new regime for their off-season … not after they made a full tilt effort to improve the team the likes of which we haven’
John From Albany – Mets News and Breakfast Links 1/20/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 25m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Travis Taijeron and Ali Sanchez . Sandy will be the GM this year, George Springer goes to the Jays, and...
Mets will look to unlock the full potential of pitcher Joey Lucchesi
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 26m
The New York Mets added pitcher Joey Lucchesi to the roster and will look to unlock his full potential as soon as the 2021 season.
Effectively Wild Episode 1644: Block and Report
by: Ben Lindbergh — FanGraphs 1h
Daily baseball statistical analysis and commentary.
Springer off board, what's next for Mets?
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 5h
At his introductory press conference in November, incoming Mets owner Steve Cohen offered a dose of reality. Cohen, a multibillionaire many times over, pledged liberal funds to the Mets’ 2021 roster. But he warned that his primary goal was to create...
George Springer, Blue Jays agree to six-year deal worth $150M, AP source says | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 6h
Outfielder George Springer became the most prominent among baseball’s free agents to reach an agreement, a $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negoti
Top 10 LF Right Now: Smith | 01/20/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 10h
Dominic Smith places sixth on MLB Network's list of the Top 10 Left Fielders Right Now
Samson: What Mets could've done differently in Jared Porter firing - CBSSports.com
by: Nothing Personal with David Samson Jan 19, 2021 at 7:15 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 11h
Porter was fired after it was revealed he sent unsolicited, explicit photos to a female reporter in 2016
Tweets
Lets see if the media asks the sign stealing question. As you know anyone who is a former Astro has to go through the media inquisition as the first question after they do something... since, ya know, the media (thinks) they are a governing body.Blogger / Podcaster
Inauguration Concert to air at 8:30 pm on ABC, CBS, NBC & MSNBC. Performers to include Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Tim McGraw, Jon Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Lady Gaga & Foo Fighters. What a lineup. I think they only had Chachi & Kanye in 2017. 😄Blogger / Podcaster
RT @JeffreyBellone: As always, @TimothyRRyder with good thoughts on the Mets. I think this is an undervalued point. We don’t even know what the luxury tax will look like next season, but we do know Cohen is competitive and might be setting a tone with agents about how he negotiates https://t.co/tu7hensvl4Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @JoeBiden: Tonight, in Washington, D.C. and across the nation, we came together to honor the over 400,000 Americans we’ve lost to COVID-19. The last year has tested us in unimaginable ways, but now it’s time we begin to heal and overcome — together. https://t.co/DuWhN1xjNOBlogger / Podcaster
RT @D_AbrianoSNY: With George Springer seemingly headed to the Blue Jays, a pretty perfect finish to the Mets’ offseason would be something like... *Sign Jackie Bradley Jr. *Sign Brad Hand *Extend Francisco Lindor *Extend Michael ConfortoBlog / Website
Who’s Onley’s Family Farm going to?Blog / Website
