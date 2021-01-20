New York Mets
ESPN’s Jeff Passan blasts WFAN for coverage of Jared Porter sexting scandal
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 1h
Jeff Passan of ESPN appeared on "The Michael Kay Show" Tuesday and noted he isn't happy with WFAN's coverage of the Jared Porter story.
Mets Morning News for January 20, 2021
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
Your Wednesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Yankees Expect Gleyber Torres Will Rebound From 2020 Struggles Thanks To Friendly Competition
by: @@wmcdonn25 — Forbes 4m
Gleyber Torres is already a two-time all-star for the New York Yankees at 24 years old, but setbacks regarding health and performance last season have raised questions. Comparisons are likely to occur for Torres thanks to the New York Mets’...
Mets: Three Pete Alonso predictions for the 2021 season
by: Mason Smoller — Fansided: Rising Apple 28m
Coming off of a sophomore slump in a pandemic-shortened season, here are three predictions for New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso in 2021.
Stupid Cheap Cohens Mets miss out on George Springer
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 33m
The chaotic Mets led by the stupid cheap Cohens missed out on signing ALL the free agents including George Springer who reportedly got 6/150 from the Toronto Blue Jays. We got out-spent by the Blue Jays? The Mets, in total disarray, don’t even have...
Maggie Gray on why Jared Porter’s actions were shocking, but not surprising | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 33m
WFAN’s Maggie Gray reacts to the termination of Mets GM Jared Porter, reveals what she found interesting from Sandy Alderson’s news conference today, and dis...
Reese Kaplan -- Major Embarrassments Are Nothing New to the Mets
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 34m
The media have been pretty much deluged with various articles on the termination of Jared Porter’s 36-day tenure as the General Manager of t...
The Metropolitan: George Springer signs with Toronto
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 37m
The latest on the Mets front office
Mets Hire Ben Zauzmer to Oversee R&D Department
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 44m
In his press conference, Sandy Alderson announced the have Mets hired Ben Zauzmer away from the Los Angeles Dodgers to oversee their R&D department. Zauzmer
Tweets
Time for healing and love over hate.Player
Piazza is already 30. You’re gonna get what 2-3 good years out of him? What if he only plays 68 games in 2003? It’s better that the Mets don’t tie up money in aging players like that.Blogger / Podcaster
The Mets did not land George Springer. Where do they turn now? Here’s what’s next for them, both in addressing center field and other needs on the roster. Plus, a bit on the reason why failing to sign Springer might be a blessing in the future. https://t.co/WRYiIKuKT6Beat Writer / Columnist
This is you guys: You know, this Gary Carter trade is insane. He will be 31 and by 1989 he’ll probably bat like .183. It is better that the 1985 Mets don’t get aging players like that if he’s only going to be good for 2-3 years.Blogger / Podcaster
Okay, Springer would’ve been a good fit, but ownership and management were straightforward from the start about their hesitance to commit big to players in their 30s; and still made a substantial offer. They maintain plenty of financial flexibility. Guess here is more to come.TV / Radio Personality
RT @DCRonESPN: DCR BEST-OF PODCAST WITH @HDumpty39, @ChrisCanty99 & @RothenbergESPN: The #Mets moved quickly to remove Jared Porter. So what next? Plus, Kyrie Irving's return @DanGrazianoESPN stops by to talk Deshaun Watson and @RealTannenbaum's controversy. LISTEN: https://t.co/IfumUdAZY5. https://t.co/lYkZf0EcI8TV / Radio Network
More Mets Tweets