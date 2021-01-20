New York Mets
Wednesday catch-all thread (1/20/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 2h
Please use this thread to comment on any Mets-specific topic you wish.
What's next for Mets after George Springer's signing with Blue Jays? | amNewYork
by: @JoePantorno — amNewYork 3m
George Springer won't be heading to Queens, after all.
Inauguration Day 2021: Ex-Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez attends Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony at U.S. Capitol - nj.com
by: Mike RosensteinNJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 7m
Joe Biden is being sworn in Wednesday as the 46th President of the United States and former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez is attending the ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Mets: Francisco Lindor is already the most unique shortstop in team history
by: Leen Amin — Fansided: Rising Apple 18m
Francisco Lindor is one of the best shortstops (and players) in the game. But what makes him so unique to the New York Mets shortstops that came before him?
Where the Mets can turn for outfield help after Blue Jays’ signing of George Springer
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 40m
Springer is off the board, but the Mets can still bring in help in free agency.
George Springer to Sign with Blue Jays
by: Ben Fadden — Prime Time Sports Talk 54m
The Toronto Blue Jays will sign George Springer in a huge acquisition for a young team trying to knock off the Yankees. Ben Fadden has the news.
Mets Should Pursue Lorenzo Cain
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 58m
With the Mets missing out on George Springer, the question is where do they go for a vector fielder. The common consensus is Jackie Bradley, Jr., but there are significant issues there. Entering 20…
Opinion: Mets Are Still in Great Shape Even Without Springer
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 1h
There was a point this offseason, after they had signed James McCann, where it seemed like George Springer was destined to become a Met. Buster Olney of ESPN
Tom Brennan - NEW METS LEFTY JOEY LUCCHESI - A LOOK UNDER THE HOOD
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 1h
Before I start...obvious mixed feelings on not getting George Springer. Toronto shelling out $150 million for 6 years for George was a LO...
Tweets
baller move@BlinkBraveHawk Toronto agreed to terms with Brantley late last night.Beat Writer / Columnist
thinking about Capitol Hill two weeks ago and looking at it now is pretty powerfulBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MetsFarmReport: Happy birthday, Ali Sánchez! 🎈🎁🥳Minors
Without reading it, answer is YES.Does Gil Hodges Belong in the Hall of Fame? Let’s Take a Good Look! https://t.co/gfNmd2TX0Z via @Livac2 #inducthodges #hodgeshofTV / Radio Personality
RT @_Hornik_: All of these things can be true: 1. Steve Cohen is worth $14 billion. 2. He’s worth $14 billion because he understands good investments and didn’t think Springer was one. 3. He explicitly stated he didn’t want to spend like a drunken sailor. 4. They’re not done spending.Blogger / Podcaster
And I’m all for the #Mets looking to trade for Lorenzo Cain here. Cain is making $17M in 2021 & $18M in his final year of his deal in 2022. Perhaps swapping Familia & a mid-level prospect gets it done?Highest OAA by a center fielder since 2017: Ender Inciarte: +65 Lorenzo Cain: +61 Billy Hamilton: +59 Kevin Kiermaier: +54 Byron Buxton: +52 JACKIE BRADLEY JR.: +46 @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
