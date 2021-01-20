Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Mets Should Pursue Lorenzo Cain

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 59m

With the Mets missing out on George Springer, the question is where do they go for a vector fielder. The common consensus is Jackie Bradley, Jr., but there are significant issues there. Entering 20…

amNewYork
What's next for Mets after George Springer's signing with Blue Jays? | amNewYork

by: @JoePantorno amNewYork 3m

George Springer won't be heading to Queens, after all. 

nj.com
Inauguration Day 2021: Ex-Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez attends Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony at U.S. Capitol - nj.com

by: Mike RosensteinNJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 8m

Joe Biden is being sworn in Wednesday as the 46th President of the United States and former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez is attending the ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Rising Apple

Mets: Francisco Lindor is already the most unique shortstop in team history

by: Leen Amin Fansided: Rising Apple 19m

Francisco Lindor is one of the best shortstops (and players) in the game. But what makes him so unique to the New York Mets shortstops that came before him?

Amazin' Avenue
Where the Mets can turn for outfield help after Blue Jays’ signing of George Springer

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 41m

Springer is off the board, but the Mets can still bring in help in free agency.

Prime Time Sports Talk
George Springer to Sign with Blue Jays

by: Ben Fadden Prime Time Sports Talk 55m

The Toronto Blue Jays will sign George Springer in a huge acquisition for a young team trying to knock off the Yankees. Ben Fadden has the news.

Mets Merized
Opinion: Mets Are Still in Great Shape Even Without Springer

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 1h

There was a point this offseason, after they had signed James McCann, where it seemed like George Springer was destined to become a Met. Buster Olney of ESPN

Mack's Mets
Tom Brennan - NEW METS LEFTY JOEY LUCCHESI - A LOOK UNDER THE HOOD

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 1h

  Before I start...obvious mixed feelings on not getting George Springer.  Toronto shelling out $150 million for 6 years for George was a LO...

