With George Springer going to Toronto, what can the Mets do now? | Newsday
by: @AnthonyRieber — Newsday 1h
Signing George Springer would have topped off a terrific offseason for the Mets since he’s a righthanded-hitting centerfielder, a winning player and a Connecticut native who was said to be interested
Report: Blue Jays Sign Michael Brantley to Three-Year Deal
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 10m
The Toronto Blue Jays continue to be aggressive in free agency, as they have made some significant signings in the last 24 hours. Last night, Toronto signed
What's next for Mets after George Springer's signing with Blue Jays? | amNewYork
by: @JoePantorno — Metro News 15m
George Springer won't be heading to Queens, after all.
New York Mets: George Springer will sign with the Blue Jays, now what?
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 27m
The New York Mets will miss out on George Springer, as he is set to sign with Toronto, but there is absolutely no reason to panic
Mets Rumors: Jeremy Jeffress has become a bullpen target
by: William Wetzel — Fansided: Rising Apple 38m
The latest round of New York Mets rumors has the team expressing interest in free agent relief pitcher Jeremy Jeffress. Is he a fit for the club?
PRESS RELEASE - METS ACQUIRE LHP JOEY LUCCHESI IN THREE-TEAM TRADE
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
METS ACQUIRE LHP JOEY LUCCHESI IN THREE-TEAM TRADE FLUSHING, N.Y., January 19, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that they ha...
Grading the Mets’ trade for Joey Lucchesi
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Lucchesi is a cheap acquisition who adds much-needed rotation depth.
Report: Red Sox 'remain high' on Enrique Hernandez
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 2h
Hernandez has spent the last six seasons with the Dodgers, slashing .240/.312/.425 with 68 home runs and 213 RBI.
