New York Mets

Rising Apple

Mets Rumors: Jeremy Jeffress has become a bullpen target

by: William Wetzel Fansided: Rising Apple 38m

The latest round of New York Mets rumors has the team expressing interest in free agent relief pitcher Jeremy Jeffress. Is he a fit for the club?

Mets Merized
Report: Blue Jays Sign Michael Brantley to Three-Year Deal

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 10m

The Toronto Blue Jays continue to be aggressive in free agency, as they have made some significant signings in the last 24 hours. Last night, Toronto signed

Metro News
What's next for Mets after George Springer's signing with Blue Jays? | amNewYork

by: @JoePantorno Metro News 15m

George Springer won't be heading to Queens, after all. 

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets: George Springer will sign with the Blue Jays, now what?

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 27m

The New York Mets will miss out on George Springer, as he is set to sign with Toronto, but there is absolutely no reason to panic

Newsday
With George Springer going to Toronto, what can the Mets do now? | Newsday

by: @AnthonyRieber Newsday 1h

Signing George Springer would have topped off a terrific offseason for the Mets since he’s a righthanded-hitting centerfielder, a winning player and a Connecticut native who was said to be interested

Mack's Mets
PRESS RELEASE - METS ACQUIRE LHP JOEY LUCCHESI IN THREE-TEAM TRADE

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

    METS ACQUIRE LHP JOEY LUCCHESI IN THREE-TEAM TRADE   FLUSHING, N.Y., January 19, 2021 –   The New York Mets today announced that they ha...

Amazin' Avenue
Grading the Mets’ trade for Joey Lucchesi

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Lucchesi is a cheap acquisition who adds much-needed rotation depth.

Yardbarker
Report: Red Sox 'remain high' on Enrique Hernandez

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 2h

Hernandez has spent the last six seasons with the Dodgers, slashing .240/.312/.425 with 68 home runs and 213 RBI.

