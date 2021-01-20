Do Not Sell My Personal Information

by: @JoePantorno amNewYork 2h

The New York Mets continue to work the market despite firing their general manager on Tuesday — and they're at least inquiring about making another big trade. 

Mets360 - David Peterson should not be overlooked

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 10m

  By  Dalton Allison January 16, 2021 Oddly enough, the most talked about lefty arm on the New York Mets this offseason has been… Steven Ma...

Paige Spiranac calls out Jared Porter: ‘Ween pics’ are never the move

by: Jaclyn Hendricks New York Post 49m

Paige Spiranac chided a disgraced Jared Porter on Tuesday, in the wake of the former Mets GM's sexting scandal.

Report: Blue Jays Sign Michael Brantley to Three-Year Deal

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 2h

The Toronto Blue Jays continue to be aggressive in free agency, as they have made some significant signings in the last 24 hours. Last night, Toronto signed

What's next for Mets after George Springer's signing with Blue Jays? | amNewYork

by: @JoePantorno Metro News 2h

George Springer won't be heading to Queens, after all. 

New York Mets: George Springer will sign with the Blue Jays, now what?

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 2h

The New York Mets will miss out on George Springer, as he is set to sign with Toronto, but there is absolutely no reason to panic

Mets Rumors: Jeremy Jeffress has become a bullpen target

by: William Wetzel Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

The latest round of New York Mets rumors has the team expressing interest in free agent relief pitcher Jeremy Jeffress. Is he a fit for the club?

With George Springer going to Toronto, what can the Mets do now? | Newsday

by: @AnthonyRieber Newsday 3h

Signing George Springer would have topped off a terrific offseason for the Mets since he’s a righthanded-hitting centerfielder, a winning player and a Connecticut native who was said to be interested

Tweets

    Howie Rose @HowieRose 51s
    You know what strikes me about this?Tom was at the end of his career, no longer a power pitcher and needing to be at his most cerebral, yet he throws a pitch and stays right at the rubber. Gets the ball back, ready to go again. None of this walking around after every pitch.
    Random 80s at bat (Tom Seaver vs Jose Canseco in 1986). https://t.co/n193edpNru
    Daily Stache @dailystache 5m
    They miss the old days when Jose Peraza and Arodys Vizcaino would have been the big acquisitions and getting Noah Syndergaard back midseason would act "like a trade."
    The Mets acquired a top 10 player in baseball, an all star catcher, a very solid starting pitcher, a good late game reliever and will likely add some more and people bitching about their offseason because they didn’t sign Springer
    gonso alonso @TheMetsBeat 14m
    RT @TheDailyShow: Hannity tonight
    New York Mets @Mets 15m
    Put a smile on your phone. 😃🤣 #Mets #WallpaperWednesday
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 16m
    2006 Mets Yearbook from Shea
    You can technically be sworn into the presidency on anything. Doesn't have to be a Bible. What would you be sworn in on?
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 25m
    Loved this story.
    "Do you know how many times we’d be in the middle of a game and Phil would just get going and start talking trash to the defensive line?" The football life of Philip Rivers ⤵️
