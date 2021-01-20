Mets360 - David Peterson should not be overlooked

You know what strikes me about this?Tom was at the end of his career, no longer a power pitcher and needing to be at his most cerebral, yet he throws a pitch and stays right at the rubber. Gets the ball back, ready to go again. None of this walking around after every pitch.

Stirrups Now! Random 80s at bat (Tom Seaver vs Jose Canseco in 1986). https://t.co/n193edpNru