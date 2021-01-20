New York Mets
Why Mets didn’t sign George Springer
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2h
The Mets let George Springer’s camp know over last weekend that they were willing to go to six years at $120 million, but no further.
MLB rumors: Dodgers monitoring Trevor Bauer market; Blue Jays, Angels eye Brad Hand - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. AndersonDayn Perry — CBS Sports 45m
Let's take a look at Wednesday's hot stove nuggets
Top 10 1B Right Now: Pete Alonso | 01/21/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Pete Alonso places seventh on MLB Network's list of the Top 10 First Baseman Right Now
Scouting Report - 3B - Zack Gelof
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 13m
Zack Gelof 3B 6-3 205 Virginia 2020 Virginia stat line - 63-AB, .349/.469/.746, 5-HR 1-1...
Mets May Want To Look At Evan Longoria As Backup Plan
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 20m
One moment, Evan Longoria is a budding superstar. The next, Longoria is a player on an onerous contract the San Francisco Giants wish they didn’t obtain from the Tampa Bay Rays. Putting that …
Report: Mets Weren't Willing to Offer George Springer Contract Exceeding $120M
by: Blake Schuster — Bleacher Report 36m
The New York Mets were unwilling to offer outfielder George Springer more than $120 million before the former Houston Astros star agreed to a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays for six years, $150 million on Tuesday...
FA Notes: Dodgers, Marwin, Mets, Tigers, BoSox, Anibal, Teheran
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 43m
The Dodgers are seeking a right-handed-hitting infielder, and free-agent third baseman Justin Turner is their No. 1 choice, according to …
How does missing out on Springer impact possible extensions for Lindor and Conforto? | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 49m
The Mets Hot Stove crew examines how future extensions for SS Francisco Lindor and OF Michael Conforto could be impacted now that the Mets are officially out...
With George Springer going to Blue Jays, will Mets pursue Jackie Bradley? | Newsday
by: @AnthonyRieber — Newsday 1h
Signing George Springer would have topped off a terrific offseason for the Mets, because he’s a righthanded-hitting centerfielder, a winning player and a Connecticut native who was said to be interest
