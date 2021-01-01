I gave up a 400+ HR to Dellin Betances my senior year of High School and it was awesome. As the meatball 2-1 pitch disappeared over the left-field fence, my catcher stepped out in front of home plate and took off his mask. "Wow..." I think it was the last home run he ever hit.

Vlad Sedler In honor of the legendary Al Bundy and his four touchdowns in a single game for Polk High, name your greatest single game achievement in sports...