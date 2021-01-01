New York Mets
Mets did not allow Edwin Diaz to pitch in Puerto Rican league
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 2h
The New York Mets did not give Edwin Diaz permission to pitch in the Puerto Rican league as he was hoping. The 26-year-old relief pitcher told MLB.com’s Nathalie Alonso in December that he was hoping to pitch for the Criollos de Caguas of the...
MLB rumors: Dodgers monitoring Trevor Bauer market; Blue Jays, Angels eye Brad Hand - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. AndersonDayn Perry — CBS Sports 7h
Let's take a look at Wednesday's hot stove nuggets
Top 10 1B Right Now: Pete Alonso | 01/21/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 7h
Pete Alonso places seventh on MLB Network's list of the Top 10 First Baseman Right Now
Addison Reed: 2015 NL Champion Mets Set Up Man (2015-2017)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 4h
Addison Devon Reed was born December 27th 1988 in Montclair, California. The six foot four right hander was drafted out of San Diego ...
Scouting Report - 3B - Zack Gelof
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 6h
Zack Gelof 3B 6-3 205 Virginia 2020 Virginia stat line - 63-AB, .349/.469/.746, 5-HR 1-1...
Mets May Want To Look At Evan Longoria As Backup Plan
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 7h
One moment, Evan Longoria is a budding superstar. The next, Longoria is a player on an onerous contract the San Francisco Giants wish they didn’t obtain from the Tampa Bay Rays. Putting that …
Report: Mets Weren't Willing to Offer George Springer Contract Exceeding $120M
by: Blake Schuster — Bleacher Report 7h
The New York Mets were unwilling to offer outfielder George Springer more than $120 million before the former Houston Astros star agreed to a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays for six years, $150 million on Tuesday...
FA Notes: Dodgers, Marwin, Mets, Tigers, BoSox, Anibal, Teheran
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 7h
The Dodgers are seeking a right-handed-hitting infielder, and free-agent third baseman Justin Turner is their No. 1 choice, according to …
MLB Network ranked Pete Alonso as the seventh-best first baseman in baseball right now https://t.co/Sw4W9kIrH4TV / Radio Network
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: MLB Network’s Top 10 First Basemen Right Now: 1. Freeman 2. Goldy 3. Voit 4. Abreu 5. Muncy 6. Rizzo 7. Alonso 8. Olson 9. Hoskins 10. SantanaBlog / Website
-
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: ICYMI w/ @ChrisCarlin: The New York Mets missed out on George Springer. After acquiring Lindor, are they done this offseason? Also, Philip Rivers retired today. Is he a Hall of Famer? Is he better than Eli Manning? Carlin weighs in. LISTEN: https://t.co/4WJ5nXI0yQ https://t.co/G4diAOIY1XTV / Radio Personality
-
This is wonderful.Today, as I was sworn in, I held in my jacket pocket copies of the ships’ manifests recorded at Ellis Island when my Great Grandfather Israel arrived in 1911 and my Great Grandmother Annie arrived in 1913. A century later, their great grandson was elected to the U.S. Senate. https://t.co/cjTNMMfYwPOwner / Front Office
-
RT @metsrewind: Richard Nixon talking about watching Darryl Strawberry hit. #LGM #MetsRewindBlogger / Podcaster
-
I gave up a 400+ HR to Dellin Betances my senior year of High School and it was awesome. As the meatball 2-1 pitch disappeared over the left-field fence, my catcher stepped out in front of home plate and took off his mask. "Wow..." I think it was the last home run he ever hit.In honor of the legendary Al Bundy and his four touchdowns in a single game for Polk High, name your greatest single game achievement in sports...Blogger / Podcaster
