New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
These two teams are reportedly frontrunners for Trevor Bauer

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 23m

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels are reportedly the frontrunners for free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer.

Mets Merized
Feinsand: Mets and Angels Have Best Chance at Trevor Bauer

by: Jordan Grossman Mets Merized Online 6m

After missing out on their top free-agent target George Springer, it seems the New York Mets are still talking with another big fish that remains on the open market.Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reAfter missing out on their top free-agent target George...

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - C - Sergio Guerra

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

  Sergio Guerra   C           6-0           200           San Diego HS (CA)     6-1-20 - pbr  -   Positional Profile: C   Body: ...

Mike's Mets
Filling the Gap

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 1h

I wrote a post yesterday on the Jared Porter firing . I not only believe the Mets did the right thing by firing him, I think it was their on...

Daily News
Mets options in center after losing out on George Springer - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 3h

The fact the the Mets weren’t willing to meet the Blue Jays’ offer for All-Star center fielder George Springer revealed Steve Cohen’s team is operating under a budget.

Mets Junkies
Hello, is it me you’re looking for?

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 5h

Andy Martino from SNY mentioned Brewers Center Fielder Lorenzo Cain as a potential trade target (thanks Mike Conte for making me aware of the idea). It's an interesting name as Cain is getting older and still has a 2 year/35 mil dollar left on his...

The Score
Report: Mets didn't want to go beyond 6 years, $120M for Springer

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 6h

Mets 360
Mets COTW: 1979 Topps Jerry Koosman

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 6h

1979 TOPPS JERRY KOOSMAN In 1976, Jerry Koosman won 21 games and finished second in the NL CY Award balloting. The next two years weren’t quite so good. He went a combined 11-35 those two years, in…

