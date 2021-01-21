Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
58601891_thumbnail

Scouting Report - LHP - Jack Findlay

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

  Jack Findlay   LHP           6-1           150           Roxbury HS (NJ)     1-14-21  -  Baseball America   # 198   Jack Findl...

New York Post
58601566_thumbnail

Yankees give Corey Kluber ‘best chance’ at World Series goal: college coach

by: Dan Martin New York Post 1h

The first time former Stetson University head baseball coach Pete Dunn heard about Corey Kluber, it was after he sent a recruiter to a showcase to look at a different player. And when Dunn brought

Franchise Sports

Two moves the Mets should make after missing out on Springer

by: Sam Cox Franchise Sports 2h

New York Mets offseason moves after Springer signs with Blue Jays. Mets outfielder and third base targets.

Reflections On Baseball
55894101_thumbnail

Ambushed Mets Face Unsettling And Complex Front Office Decisions

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 2h

The Mets front office is again in disarray. Recovering from the Porter debacle falls squarely on Sandy Anderson. It won't be an easy task.

Mets Merized
56818758_thumbnail

Feinsand: Mets and Angels Have Best Chance at Trevor Bauer

by: Jordan Grossman Mets Merized Online 2h

After missing out on their top free-agent target George Springer, it seems the New York Mets are still talking with another big fish that remains on the open market.Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reAfter missing out on their top free-agent target George...

Larry Brown Sports
54305555_thumbnail

These two teams are reportedly frontrunners for Trevor Bauer

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 2h

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels are reportedly the frontrunners for free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer.

Mike's Mets
58598274_thumbnail

Filling the Gap

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 3h

I wrote a post yesterday on the Jared Porter firing . I not only believe the Mets did the right thing by firing him, I think it was their on...

Daily News
58596015_thumbnail

Mets options in center after losing out on George Springer - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 5h

The fact the the Mets weren’t willing to meet the Blue Jays’ offer for All-Star center fielder George Springer revealed Steve Cohen’s team is operating under a budget.

