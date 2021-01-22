New York Mets
Ron Kittle: Remember My Name
by: Kevin Czerwinski — BallNine 1h
If you didn’t know Ron Kittle was the last player to hit 50 home runs in a minor league season, well…. now you do. What might be even more impressive is the road it took him to even get to play the game, If you didn't know Ron Kittle was the last...
Report: Mets increase focus on signing Bauer
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 6h
The New York Mets are increasingly focused on signing free-agent right-hander Trevor Bauer, sources told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.While the Mets have shown interest in Bauer all winter, their push has increased during the last few days after...
Rosenthal: Mets “Appear Likely” To Give Lindor Over $300 Million Extension
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 6h
In a new article, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal says the Mets "appear likely" to give the newly acquired Francisco Lindor a contract extension worth more than $300 million.The note came in an aIn a new article, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal says the...
Ex-Mets manager Davey Johnson has COVID-19 - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 7h
Former Mets manager Davey Johnson is battling coronavirus.
Trevor Bauer Rumors: Mets' Pursuit of Cy Young Winner 'More Focused' of Late
by: Blake Schuster — Bleacher Report 7h
The New York Mets have become "more focused" on signing National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer since losing out on center fielder George Springer to the Toronto Blue Jays , according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic...
Hank Aaron Was A Shining Illustration that Talent Coupled With Desire Is An Unbeatable Combination By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The NY Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 7h
The day was August 9, 1967 and my parents gave me an early birthday gift as I would turn 7 on the first of September. All summer I had watched every Met […]
Scouting Report - LHP - Trip Banta
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 8h
Trip Banta LHP 5-11 200 Lake County Christian HS (TX) @trip_banta34 11-9-20 - PG - Tr...
Photos: Manager Davey Johnson through the years
by: NorthJersey.com — North Jersey 8h
Davey Johnson managed the New York Mets from 1984 to 1990.
