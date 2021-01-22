New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
John From Albany – Mets News and Breakfast Links 1/23/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Good Morning. Hank Aaron passes away. Davy Johnson battling COVID, and Kike Hernandez goes to the Red Sox and Winter Ball results. ...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Morning Briefing: Mets “Increasing Focus” On Trevor Bauer
by: Samantha Brown — Mets Merized Online 26m
Good Morning, Mets fans!A heartbreaking day in baseball as we at MMO and the entire baseball community mourn the loss of Hank Aaron. He was truly a legend in every sense of the word, and our cGood Morning, Mets fans! A heartbreaking day in baseball...
Ron Kittle: Remember My Name
by: Kevin Czerwinski — BallNine 4h
If you didn’t know Ron Kittle was the last player to hit 50 home runs in a minor league season, well…. now you do. What might be even more impressive is the road it took him to even get to play the game, If you didn't know Ron Kittle was the last...
Report: Mets increase focus on signing Bauer
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 9h
The New York Mets are increasingly focused on signing free-agent right-hander Trevor Bauer, sources told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.While the Mets have shown interest in Bauer all winter, their push has increased during the last few days after...
Rosenthal: Mets “Appear Likely” To Give Lindor Over $300 Million Extension
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 9h
In a new article, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal says the Mets "appear likely" to give the newly acquired Francisco Lindor a contract extension worth more than $300 million.The note came in an aIn a new article, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal says the...
Ex-Mets manager Davey Johnson has COVID-19 - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 9h
Former Mets manager Davey Johnson is battling coronavirus.
Trevor Bauer Rumors: Mets' Pursuit of Cy Young Winner 'More Focused' of Late
by: Blake Schuster — Bleacher Report 9h
The New York Mets have become "more focused" on signing National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer since losing out on center fielder George Springer to the Toronto Blue Jays , according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic...
Hank Aaron Was A Shining Illustration that Talent Coupled With Desire Is An Unbeatable Combination By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The NY Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 10h
The day was August 9, 1967 and my parents gave me an early birthday gift as I would turn 7 on the first of September. All summer I had watched every Met […]
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Going to be greatNow I want the #Mets to sign Bauer because so many people I can’t stand would be pissed about it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @hgomez27: Detalles que no tienen precio! Gracias a Marcell Ozuna por hacer feliz al niño Max Liriano, de 11 años, quien es su fanático número 1. https://t.co/oAa62pbxfqBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Not sure what drama everyone is talking about. His teammates love him according to reports and he has cy young level performance.Trevor Bauer & Drama go hand in hand. If an Owner wants more publicity (both negative & positive) Trevor Bauer is a fit. But know that he's a loose cannon. Type of player you'll gamble on for 1 yr but in a multi yr commit could be a huge detriment to the culture.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PetitePhD: The last time I tried to call attention to Trevor Bauer’s terrible behavior, particularly his harassment of women, my mentions became a trash fire and then my account was suspended for a week, ironically for “abuse and harassment.” https://t.co/jxVLvHLxqgBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: On the podcast, @jessmendoza talks about feeling sick reading the Porter details, about the Zoom call shared by a lot of peers yesterday as they talked through similar experiences, and what is needed for change. https://t.co/ACDkAEPWcyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: A special edition of the podcast: @NLBMuseumKC president Bob Kendrick, @Kurkjian_ESPN and @PerezEd have lots and lots of Henry Aaron stories. https://t.co/KeohCH3FTlBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets