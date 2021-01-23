New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Mets increasing focus on signing Trevor Bauer
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 36s
The Mets have added several big-name players this offseason, including Carlos Carrasco, Francisco Lindor and James McCann. Signing Bauer would be the icing on the cake.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets flexing their analytical thinking, not their cash this winter
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1m
Remember when Steve Cohen bought the New York Mets and they were going to have a $300 million payroll for 2021? Trevor Bauer would start the second game of...
Seinfeld and Howie hate on black Mets jerseys!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
A local t-shirt entrepreneur has been spreading horribleness into the universe, and Vulgar Pete is a misbegotten sole, but fortunately we have Jerry Seinfeld and Howie Rose to fight on the side of all things good.
Lunch Time Links - 1/23/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 8m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
Mets Have Interest in Trevor Bauer on “Shorter Deal”
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 15m
According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the New York Mets have indeed been exploring their avenues regarding free-agent right-hander Trevor Bauer.This confirms previous reports of dialogue betAccording to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the New York Mets...
What kind of contract would it take to bring Trevor Bauer to the Mets? | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 19m
The SNY crew looks at the type of contract that could potentially create a path for free agent starting pitcher and reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor ...
Hall of Fame Case: Billy Wagner
by: John Lepore — Prime Time Sports Talk 2h
About as unhittable as any pitcher in MLB history, Billy Wagner is once again on the Hall of Fame ballot. John Lepore looks at his case for Cooperstown.
Ranking top 20 MLB free agents left on market | Trevor Bauer, J.T. Realmuto, Marcell Ozuna, more - nj.com
by: Joe Gigliojgiglio@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
With spring training less than a month away, the free-agent market is still flooded with good players. Here’s a ranking of the best left for teams to go after.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @Metsmerized: Mets Have Interest in Trevor Bauer on “Shorter Deal” https://t.co/XislNw5NDY #Mets #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Al Kaline Tom Seaver Lou Brock Bob Gibson Whitey Ford Joe Morgan Phil Niekro Tommy Lasorda Don Sutton Henry Aaron How is the baseball world coming to terms with the loss of a staggering 12.2% of the living members of the HOF in less than a year? Story: https://t.co/CuYI8g7oeuBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ArtShamsky: One day I was playing 1st base & #HAaron got on & I said to him, “Hank, I love your swing” & he said “I really like yours too.” OMG talk about a thrill! I never forgot that personal moment with him. So sad he’s gone. But, in reality he will live on forever!! #ImmortalityBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GiraffeNeckMarc: Max Scherzer 12-14 3.24 ERA, 1.134 WHIP, 2.94 FIP, 126 ERA+ 28.6 K% Trevor Bauer 18-20 3.18 ERA, 1.116 WHIP, 3.38 FIP, 144 ERA+ 30.1 K% Same people who are "passing" on Bauer now would have also passed on Scherzer going into 2015Blogger / Podcaster
-
With Jurickson Profar and Enrique Hernández off the board, expect the market for Marwin Gonzalez to become active soon.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Stupid cheap Mets.Structure of George Springer's deal with #BlueJays, per source: $10m signing bonus; $22m in 2021; $28m in 2022; $22.5m in 2023-26; $150K for MVP; $50K each for all-star, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger, WS MVP; 8-team no trade.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets