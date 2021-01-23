Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Opinion: Kolten Wong Could Help Finalize Roster

by: Thomas Hall Mets Merized Online 1h

With the offseason nearing completion, the New York Mets have just a few more weeks to finish improving their roster, which should include acquiring a reliable defender who can be positioned on th

Film Room
Top Prospects: Brett Baty | 01/23/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2m

With power from line-to-line, athleticism and plus arm strength at third, Brett Baty can make an impact in the Majors with more development

Mets Merized
MLB News: Red Sox Sign RHP Garrett Richards to One-Year Deal

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 10m

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, right-handed starter Garrett Richards and the Boston Red Sox are "in agreement on a one-year, $10 million deal, pending physical", per sources.

Mack's Mets
Mets360 - The Mets and the importance of smart spending

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 20m

  By Rob Rogan   January 23, 2021 The Mets, rumored to be one of a handful of teams seriously in the mix for him, lost the  George Springer ...

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Mets eyeing Trevor Bauer; six teams interested in Marcell Ozuna - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 54m

Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Saturday

Yardbarker
Report: Mets increasing focus on signing Trevor Bauer

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 2h

The Mets have added several big-name players this offseason, including Carlos Carrasco, Francisco Lindor and James McCann. Signing Bauer would be the icing on the cake. 

Rising Apple

Mets flexing their analytical thinking, not their cash this winter

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

Remember when Steve Cohen bought the New York Mets and they were going to have a $300 million payroll for 2021? Trevor Bauer would start the second game of...

The Mets Police
Seinfeld and Howie hate on black Mets jerseys!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

A local t-shirt entrepreneur has been spreading horribleness into the universe, and Vulgar Pete is a misbegotten sole, but fortunately we have Jerry Seinfeld and Howie Rose to fight on the side of all things good.

SNY Mets

What kind of contract would it take to bring Trevor Bauer to the Mets? | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

The SNY crew looks at the type of contract that could potentially create a path for free agent starting pitcher and reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor ...

Tweets