Mickey Lolich : One of the All Time Top Left-Handed Pitchers & Short Time New York Met (1976)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 25m
Michael Stephen Lolich was born September 12, 1940 in Portland Oregon. Lolich was a natural right-hander, but as a child he broke his arm...
joey Lucchesi on trade to Mets | 01/24/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
Joey Lucchesi discusses being traded to the Mets and how he is ready to help the team in 2021
Opinion of performance
by: Other — Mets 360 53m
“What’s my opinion of Kingman’s performance? What the f–k do you think my opinion is of it? I think it was f–king bulls–t. Put that in. I don’t f–king care,” he said. “What’s my opinion of his perf…
Scouting Report - OF - Jonathan Santucci
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 3h
Jonathan Santucci OF 6-2 190 Phillips Academy (MA) 10-1-20 - BA - Jonathan Santucci, OF/LHP, M...
Toronto Blue Jays’ World Series odds slashed after George Springer signing
by: Field Level Media — Sportsnaut 4h
Toronto officially announced the signing of outfielder George Springer on Saturday, and the Blue Jays' World Series odds have been slashed by more than half
Free Agency Notes: Mets, Richards, Red Sox, Profar, Bench Bat
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 4h
The Mets made a play for Garrett Richards before the veteran righty signed with the Red Sox, notes MLB Insider …
If Studious Metsimus Had a 2021 Hall of Fame Vote...
by: noreply@blogger.com (Ed Leyro (and Joey Beartran)) — Studious Metsimus 5h
On Tuesday, January 26, the baseball world will know if any new inductees will be entering the Hall of Fame with the members of the Class of...
Trevor Bauer’s dark social media episode should disqualify him from Mets
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 5h
As he fell on his sword this past week, performing a public mea culpa for the Jared Porter disaster, Sandy Alderson offered this: “Suffice it to say, had we known about it in advance before Jared
Tweets
-
just a $10-15K baseball card. Spencer Torkelson hasn’t even played a professional game yet. nice pull, HoudsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Where do the Mets stand in their pursuit of Trevor Bauer and Brad Hand? @AnthonyMcCarron joins @CWilliamson44 with some insight 👇TV / Radio Network
-
This might be my first time watching a McGregor fight not at a bar.Free Agent
-
AJ Ramos is drawing interest and will throw for teams at Cressey’s on a pro day in West Palm on Tuesday.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
A million times this.random thought what if Bauer’s reps are spreading the NYM rumors themselves trying to drive up the price? considering how uncomfortable it would make a large portion of the fanbase, especially after Porter, any interest from the Mets actually seems ludicrous I call bullshit..Blogger / Podcaster
-
“Old Days”Hank Aaron and Roger Craig watch 1 of Hanks 755 HRs head for the LF seats during a 1963 Braves-Mets game at the Polo Grounds.#Braves #Milwaukee #Mets #LGM #1960s #RIPHankAaronMisc
