New York Mets Center Field Options

Yankees added Taillon for four low-level prospects, maybe two of which are in their Top Ten, and they didn't even have to take on Polanco's salary to do it. This looks like an absolute fleecing. Where were the Mets on this one?

Jeff Passan The New York Yankees have acquired Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates for Miguel Yajure, Roansy Contreras, Maikel Escotto and Canaan Smith, sources tell ESPN.