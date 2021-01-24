Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Junkies
58670116_thumbnail

Hello, is it me you’re looking for?

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 2h

The Mets continue to search for starting pitching. They were rumors to have made a bid for Garrett Richards services, before he agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox. The Mets could still use de…

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mack's Mets
58672169_thumbnail

Scouting Report - RHP - Jack Leftwich

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 17m

Jack Leftwich   RHP            6-4          220           Florida     1-14-21  -  Baseball America   Jack Leftwich   Florida RHP   Ht:...

Mets Junkies
58672049_thumbnail

Hello, is it me you’re looking for? Wait what? Ollie?

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 28m

The Nats signed Brad Hand, so he won’t be the answer to the Mets search for a lefty. We have mentioned Wilson, McGee and Doolittle as potential options, but how about bringing back another ol…

New York Post
58671835_thumbnail

Mets miss out on reliever Brad Hand

by: Mark Fischer New York Post 49m

The Mets missed out on a chance to fortify their bullpen Sunday, when lefty reliever Brad Hand signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Nationals. Hand had been on the Mets radar this

Mets Merized
56713388_thumbnail

Passan: Nationals and Brad Hand Reach One-Year Deal

by: Jordan Baron Mets Merized Online 1h

Merely a week ago, it was incorrectly reported that the Mets and closer Brad Hand had reached a deal to bring the reliever to Flushing. Today, he instead joins a division rival.After a long-awaiMerely a week ago, it was incorrectly reported that the...

Mike's Mets
58666137_thumbnail

Time for Action, Part 1

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 6h

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand tweeted out yesterday that lefty reliever Brad Hand was coming close to making a decision on where he would sign, w...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Talkin' Mets
49898985_thumbnail

Will there be a Bauer Outage in Queens? Plus HOF Bonus Coverage

by: Radio Connections with Pace Financial Coach Rae Good Golly Miss Holly Back 2 Basics Radio JoysPeace Talkin' Mets 8h

The Mets might be looking at Trevor Bauer, but there are many fans and media types that oppose this on ethical grounds. Mike Silva discusses why that is complete nonsense. Hear his thoughts on diversity in the front office and what that really means.

Metro News
58221203_thumbnail

Mets minute: Brad Hand, Jackie Bradley Jr., and the Trevor Bauer conundrum | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 8h

Some major components of the New York Mets' offseason plan could be coming to a head shortly. 

LWOS Baseball
58662713_thumbnail

New York Mets Center Field Options

by: Jared Cantatore Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 9h

The New York Mets center field search now moves to plan B after George Springer signed with the Toronto Blue Jays.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets