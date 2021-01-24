New York Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Micah Dallas
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Micah Dallas RHP 6-2 205 Texas Tech 1-14-21 - Baseball America # 197 Micah Dallas ...
Scouting Report - RHP - Jack Leftwich
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 17m
Jack Leftwich RHP 6-4 220 Florida 1-14-21 - Baseball America Jack Leftwich Florida RHP Ht:...
Hello, is it me you’re looking for? Wait what? Ollie?
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 28m
The Nats signed Brad Hand, so he won’t be the answer to the Mets search for a lefty. We have mentioned Wilson, McGee and Doolittle as potential options, but how about bringing back another ol…
Mets miss out on reliever Brad Hand
by: Mark Fischer — New York Post 49m
The Mets missed out on a chance to fortify their bullpen Sunday, when lefty reliever Brad Hand signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Nationals. Hand had been on the Mets radar this
Passan: Nationals and Brad Hand Reach One-Year Deal
by: Jordan Baron — Mets Merized Online 1h
Merely a week ago, it was incorrectly reported that the Mets and closer Brad Hand had reached a deal to bring the reliever to Flushing. Today, he instead joins a division rival.After a long-awaiMerely a week ago, it was incorrectly reported that the...
Time for Action, Part 1
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 6h
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand tweeted out yesterday that lefty reliever Brad Hand was coming close to making a decision on where he would sign, w...
Will there be a Bauer Outage in Queens? Plus HOF Bonus Coverage
by: Radio Connections with Pace Financial Coach Rae Good Golly Miss Holly Back 2 Basics Radio JoysPeace — Talkin' Mets 8h
The Mets might be looking at Trevor Bauer, but there are many fans and media types that oppose this on ethical grounds. Mike Silva discusses why that is complete nonsense. Hear his thoughts on diversity in the front office and what that really means.
Mets minute: Brad Hand, Jackie Bradley Jr., and the Trevor Bauer conundrum | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 8h
Some major components of the New York Mets' offseason plan could be coming to a head shortly.
New York Mets Center Field Options
by: Jared Cantatore — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 9h
The New York Mets center field search now moves to plan B after George Springer signed with the Toronto Blue Jays.
not looking great for BUF, but it ain’t over, folks.Beat Writer / Columnist
Wisdom with Wayne-O®I think we have learned today that settling for a field goal is about as useful as a sacrifice bunt.Beat Writer / Columnist
all the talk this week of Hand getting a two-year deal was clearly agent speak. we’ve all gotta be more cognizant of these reports, myself included.Beat Writer / Columnist
Interesting story. What might have been.How 50 bucks (maybe) prevented Hank Aaron and Willie Mays from being teammates. @MLB https://t.co/Eate3i34Z8Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @MetsLegends: 7/6/18: Mets Legend Jose Bautista, a.k.a. Joey Bats, socks a walk-off grand slam against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was the first walk-off home run of his career. https://t.co/9Ys1iFeN6nBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hand should be the closer for Nats, too. Hudson has done a nice job for them in that role and he’s the one who closed out the 2019 World Series. But word is Hudson doesn’t mind setting up. Had Hand gone to Mets, path to close was less clear.Beat Writer / Columnist
