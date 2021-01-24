New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
East Notes: Mets, Hand, Bradley, Yankees, Rays
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Mets made an offer to free agent reliever Brad Hand that was "right in the ballpark" of the one-year, $10.5MM deal …
More Recent New York Mets Articles
All Time Mets First Baseman: Keith Hernandez (Part Two- The Championship Season Onto Broadcasting)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 10m
1986 Season: In the 1986 Championship season, all went good for the Mets as they rolled into first place & stayed there all season long. ...
Scouting Report - RHP - Jack Leftwich
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 3h
Jack Leftwich RHP 6-4 220 Florida 1-14-21 - Baseball America Jack Leftwich Florida RHP Ht:...
Hello, is it me you’re looking for? Wait what? Ollie?
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 3h
The Nats signed Brad Hand, so he won’t be the answer to the Mets search for a lefty. We have mentioned Wilson, McGee and Doolittle as potential options, but how about bringing back another ol…
Mets miss out on reliever Brad Hand
by: Mark Fischer — New York Post 3h
The Mets missed out on a chance to fortify their bullpen Sunday, when lefty reliever Brad Hand signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Nationals. Hand had been on the Mets radar this
Passan: Nationals and Brad Hand Reach One-Year Deal
by: Jordan Baron — Mets Merized Online 4h
Merely a week ago, it was incorrectly reported that the Mets and closer Brad Hand had reached a deal to bring the reliever to Flushing. Today, he instead joins a division rival.After a long-awaiMerely a week ago, it was incorrectly reported that the...
Time for Action, Part 1
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 8h
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand tweeted out yesterday that lefty reliever Brad Hand was coming close to making a decision on where he would sign, w...
Will there be a Bauer Outage in Queens? Plus HOF Bonus Coverage
by: Radio Connections with Pace Financial Coach Rae Good Golly Miss Holly Back 2 Basics Radio JoysPeace — Talkin' Mets 10h
The Mets might be looking at Trevor Bauer, but there are many fans and media types that oppose this on ethical grounds. Mike Silva discusses why that is complete nonsense. Hear his thoughts on diversity in the front office and what that really means.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @Joelsherman1: The NL East is going to be fun. While the NL Central, only fun in an NFC East kind of way.Blogger / Podcaster
-
shame on that local tabloid for giving that person a platform to spout lies from. end of political tweet.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
"It is possible that the Mets will also bring in a seasoned executive not to run baseball operations, but to advise Alderson and help to mentor Scott" On what’s next for the Mets' front office and why diversity matters (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/SnVlyC7JJuTV / Radio Network
-
RT @oliviapipia_: mets fans if you’re having a bad night here is jd davis getting a walk off off of brad handBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @OmarMinayaFan: In Sandy and Steve We Trust. #ThankYouSandyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MetsFanMania: Is this an omen for the Mets making the World Series?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets