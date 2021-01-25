Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Mets: What is Next After Missing Out On Brad Hand?

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 2h

On Sunday, the New York Mets surpsingly lost out on Brad Hand to the Washington Nationals on a one-year, $10.5 million deal. Hand joined the Nationals because he will serve as their closer, an opportunity he would not have received with the Mets....

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mets 360
Does the George Springer to Toronto signing handcuff the Mets?

by: Chris Dial Mets 360 9m

Steven A Cohen has started off his ownership with a bang. The trade for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco, plus the signing of James McCann, has significantly improved the Mets overall quality. …

Amazin' Avenue
Mets hire Kevin Howard as new Executive Director of Player Development

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9m

Howard will be coming to the Big Apple after spending five years with Cleveland.

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets: Francisco Alvarez Ranked 4th Best Catching Prospect

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 25m

Francisco Alvarez is the prized catching prospect for the New York Mets, and MLB has noticed the 19-year old. Alvarez is ranked fourth among the top 2021 catching prospects and the lone teenager in the top-10. https://twitter.com/Jacob_Resnick/status/

amNewYork
Major questions remain in Mets offseason as Brad Hand comes off board | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 29m

Brad Hand, one of the top remaining free-agent targets for the New York Mets, is off the board; the star left-handed reliever taking a one-year, $10.5 million

Mack's Mets
Tom Brennan - WILL EMULATING BRAD HAND WORK FOR STEVE MATZ?

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 34m

Brad Hand Could Steve Matz emulate the hotly pursued Brad Hand ? We didn’t get Hand. He wanted to close. We have Edwin. I guess we next pur...

Mets Merized
How Mets’ Rotation Projection Compares to Recent Performances

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 59m

Following the conclusion of a shortened and frustrating 2020 regular season, the New York Mets had a number of holes to fill. One area of the roster that’s gotten some necessary attention is theFollowing the conclusion of a shortened and frustrating...

Rising Apple

Mets: Three James McCann predictions for the 2021 season

by: Justin Sarachik Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

The 2021 MLB season is just a few short months away and the excitement around the New York Mets is insane! If you remember, last year there was a lot of ex...

Mets Briefing

The Metropolitan: A bullpen search gets out of hand

by: Jeffrey Bellone Mets Briefing 2h

Mets miss out on another free agent target

