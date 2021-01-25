Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Mets Videos
Meet New Met Sam McWilliams

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3h

Sam McWilliams talks about joining the Mets, his Sports Illustrated feature and gives you more insight into him as a person. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video...

Mets Merized
MLBPA Rejects MLB’s Universal DH-for-Expanded Postseason Offer

by: Michael Logan Mets Merized Online 2m

Updated 2:10 PM ESTAccording to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Major League Baseball offered the MLB Players' Association the adoption of the universal designated hitter in 2021 in exchange for thUpdated 2:10 PM EST According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network,

Forbes

Nationals Hope Brad Hand Will Boost Bullpen, Send Club Back To Playoffs

by: Dan Schlossberg Forbes 20m

After falling to last place last year, the Washington Nationals continued adding top talent by signing lefty closer Brad Hand.

Metro News
Cactus League wants MLB to delay start of spring training | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 32m

Spring training is slated to begin in mid-February, leaving just three weeks for the COVID numbers in the area to improve before pitchers and catchers report.

Mack's Mets
Player Profile: Brett Baty

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 33m

  Here is a continued look at Mets Prospects and Players as we get ready for the 2021 Baseball season, today: Brett Baty .  Background ,...

nj.com
MLB rumors: Cactus League wants to delay start of spring training in Arizona amid COVID crisis - nj.com

by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 52m

Spring training is scheduled to begin Feb. 27 in the Cactus League (Arizona) and Grapefruit League (Florida).

Empire Sports Media
BREAKING: Cactus League asks MLB to delay start of spring training

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 2h

In an attempt to prioritize public safety in the middle of a pandemic, the Arizona Cactus League urged MLB to delay the start of spring training until at least mid-March. The reason behind the petition is Maricopa County’s high COVID infection rate....

Rising Apple

NY Mets: It is a disaster if Francisco Lindor is not extended

by: Mason Smoller Fansided: Rising Apple 3h

Ever since the New York Mets acquired shortstop Francisco Lindor, the countdown began. No, not the countdown until Opening Day. Rather the countdown until ...

