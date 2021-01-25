New York Mets
Cooperstown Crunch: Bleak Outlook for 2021 Hall of Fame Candidates
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 2h
With voting results set to be announced on Tuesday night (MLB Network, 6 PM EST), it's beginning to look more and more likely that no player on this year's National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot wiWith voting results set to be announced on Tuesday...
MLBPA Rejects MLB’s Universal DH-for-Expanded Postseason Offer
by: Michael Logan — Mets Merized Online 3m
Updated 2:10 PM ESTAccording to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Major League Baseball offered the MLB Players' Association the adoption of the universal designated hitter in 2021 in exchange for thUpdated 2:10 PM EST According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network,
Nationals Hope Brad Hand Will Boost Bullpen, Send Club Back To Playoffs
by: Dan Schlossberg — Forbes 20m
After falling to last place last year, the Washington Nationals continued adding top talent by signing lefty closer Brad Hand.
Cactus League wants MLB to delay start of spring training | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 32m
Spring training is slated to begin in mid-February, leaving just three weeks for the COVID numbers in the area to improve before pitchers and catchers report.
Player Profile: Brett Baty
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 33m
Here is a continued look at Mets Prospects and Players as we get ready for the 2021 Baseball season, today: Brett Baty . Background ,...
MLB rumors: Cactus League wants to delay start of spring training in Arizona amid COVID crisis - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 52m
Spring training is scheduled to begin Feb. 27 in the Cactus League (Arizona) and Grapefruit League (Florida).
BREAKING: Cactus League asks MLB to delay start of spring training
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
In an attempt to prioritize public safety in the middle of a pandemic, the Arizona Cactus League urged MLB to delay the start of spring training until at least mid-March. The reason behind the petition is Maricopa County’s high COVID infection rate....
NY Mets: It is a disaster if Francisco Lindor is not extended
by: Mason Smoller — Fansided: Rising Apple 3h
Ever since the New York Mets acquired shortstop Francisco Lindor, the countdown began. No, not the countdown until Opening Day. Rather the countdown until ...
Meet New Met Sam McWilliams
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3h
Sam McWilliams talks about joining the Mets, his Sports Illustrated feature and gives you more insight into him as a person. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video...
If you could have dinner with any #Mets player, past or present, who would it be?Official Team Account
RT @kileymcd: Source: MLB will hold its first-ever pre-draft combine for the top 88 prep players in the country June 20-28 in Cary, NC. Will have 8 games, showcase workouts, medical, performance, educational elements. Will be voluntary & free of charge for players. Clubs will pick the players.Minors
The suggestion is not to trade Dom for a rental. Just imagine, if you could, a pitcher who is the same age, the same years of control, the same projected WAR. Teams shift assets all the time.Ok fans... *now* is it ok to think about trading from a surplus (Smith/Alonso) to address a more pressing need? https://t.co/TiaLFLIWpNBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Metsmerized: @Mets Here's an article by @mnioannou on Mets' fans thoughts about last year's event! https://t.co/6IFjLI2cPGBlogger / Podcaster
love to see itMy understanding is that the door hasn't been closed on the DH or expanded playoffs, there is plenty of room for continued negotiations on both topics, I'm told.Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets 'continue to be engaged' on Trevor Bauer https://t.co/c8pemQRcCvBlog / Website
