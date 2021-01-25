Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
MLBPA Rejects MLB’s Universal DH-for-Expanded Postseason Offer

by: Michael Logan Mets Merized Online 4h

Updated 2:10 PM ESTAccording to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Major League Baseball offered the MLB Players' Association the adoption of the universal designated hitter in 2021 in exchange for thUpdated 2:10 PM EST According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network,

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Dennis Colleran

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

  Dennis Colleran   RHP      6-3      220      North Attleboro HS (MA)     1-14-21  -  Baseball America   #167   Dennis Colleran...

Film Room
Top Prospects: Mauricio, NYM | 01/25/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

2021 MLB.com Top Prospects: Ronny Mauricio has projectable power, especially from the left side, and impresses scouts on defense

Bleacher Report
Trevor Bauer Rumors: Mets 'Continue to Be Engaged' on FA; Other Teams Interested

by: Jenna Ciccotelli Bleacher Report 2h

While there's nothing close to an agreement between the two sides and other teams are involved, the New York Mets "continue to be engaged" on free agent starter Trevor Bauer , according to Andy Martino of SNY...

Mets Merized
Report: Mets Still in Discussions With Trevor Bauer

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 2h

On Monday, SNY confirmed continued discussions between the New York Mets and free-agent right-hander Trevor Bauer, noting the Mets "continue to be engaged" on the 30-year-old but that "an agreemenOn Monday, SNY confirmed continued discussions...

Empire Sports Media
Report: MLBPA rejects proposal for expanded playoffs, universal DH

by: Nathan Solomon Empire Sports Media 3h

According to reports, the MLBPA has rejected MLB's proposal for a universal DH and expanded playoffs in 2021. It's not a complete surprise that the MLBPA rejected expanded playoffs, but it seemed that a universal DH was widely praised and would get...

Forbes

Nationals Hope Brad Hand Will Boost Bullpen, Send Club Back To Playoffs

by: Dan Schlossberg Forbes 4h

After falling to last place last year, the Washington Nationals continued adding top talent by signing lefty closer Brad Hand.

Metro News
Cactus League wants MLB to delay start of spring training | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 4h

Spring training is slated to begin in mid-February, leaving just three weeks for the COVID numbers in the area to improve before pitchers and catchers report.

nj.com
MLB rumors: Cactus League wants to delay start of spring training in Arizona amid COVID crisis - nj.com

by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5h

Spring training is scheduled to begin Feb. 27 in the Cactus League (Arizona) and Grapefruit League (Florida).

