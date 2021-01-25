New York Mets
Report: Mets Still in Discussions With Trevor Bauer
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 2h
On Monday, SNY confirmed continued discussions between the New York Mets and free-agent right-hander Trevor Bauer, noting the Mets "continue to be engaged" on the 30-year-old but that "an agreemenOn Monday, SNY confirmed continued discussions...
Scouting Report - RHP - Dennis Colleran
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Dennis Colleran RHP 6-3 220 North Attleboro HS (MA) 1-14-21 - Baseball America #167 Dennis Colleran...
Top Prospects: Mauricio, NYM | 01/25/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
2021 MLB.com Top Prospects: Ronny Mauricio has projectable power, especially from the left side, and impresses scouts on defense
Trevor Bauer Rumors: Mets 'Continue to Be Engaged' on FA; Other Teams Interested
by: Jenna Ciccotelli — Bleacher Report 2h
While there's nothing close to an agreement between the two sides and other teams are involved, the New York Mets "continue to be engaged" on free agent starter Trevor Bauer , according to Andy Martino of SNY...
Report: MLBPA rejects proposal for expanded playoffs, universal DH
by: Nathan Solomon — Empire Sports Media 3h
According to reports, the MLBPA has rejected MLB's proposal for a universal DH and expanded playoffs in 2021. It's not a complete surprise that the MLBPA rejected expanded playoffs, but it seemed that a universal DH was widely praised and would get...
Nationals Hope Brad Hand Will Boost Bullpen, Send Club Back To Playoffs
by: Dan Schlossberg — Forbes 4h
After falling to last place last year, the Washington Nationals continued adding top talent by signing lefty closer Brad Hand.
Cactus League wants MLB to delay start of spring training | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 4h
Spring training is slated to begin in mid-February, leaving just three weeks for the COVID numbers in the area to improve before pitchers and catchers report.
MLB rumors: Cactus League wants to delay start of spring training in Arizona amid COVID crisis - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 5h
Spring training is scheduled to begin Feb. 27 in the Cactus League (Arizona) and Grapefruit League (Florida).
