New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Three relief pitchers who could help the Mets: Oliver Perez, Yusmeiro Petit, and Collin McHugh
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Bring them home!
More Recent New York Mets Articles
'Record-setting' report offer refuted, but Mets in hunt for Trevor Bauer | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 3m
Tuesday provided another mind-bending saga in the Trevor Bauer free-agency sweepstakes, and it revolved around the New York Mets.
Mets Have Made Offer To Trevor Bauer
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 6m
The Mets made an offer to Trevor Bauer, but an early report suggesting it was for a record annual value has been shot down. Read more at MLBTR.
Report: Mets have made record-breaking offer to Trevor Bauer
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports 21m
The New York Mets have reportedly made a record-breaking offer to free agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer
Mets reportedly made offer to Bauer: It would make him the highest-paid player by AAV
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 25m
The New York Mets didn't lose any top starters over the winter, and added Marcus Stroman, Carlos Carrasco, and Joey Lucchesi to the roster, fortifying the rotation depth and bringing star power. Yet, all signs point at them not being done improving...
MLB free agency: Mets could emerge as favorites to sign Trevor Bauer, per report - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 29m
The short-term deal might include the highest average annual value in history
Nightengale: Mets Make “Record” Offer to Trevor Bauer; Report Rebutted
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 49m
According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports, the New York Mets have made a sizable offer to free-agent right-hander Trevor Bauer hoping to secure his services for 2021 and possibly beyond.According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports, the...
Cleveland Indians Re-Sign Cesar Hernandez
by: Chris Larson — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 54m
The Cleveland Indians re-signed Cesar Hernandez on Tuesday to a one-year deal with a club option for 2022. Find out more here.
Mets Have Formally Made an Offer to Bauer
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 1h
According to Bob Nightengale the Mets have formally made an offer to Trevor Bauer. The offer would mean Bauer will have the highest AAV of any player in the league. Highest AAV right now is Mike Tr…
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SimplyAmazinPod: big thanks to @mike_petriello for coming on the show today. keep an eye out..Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NotMrTibbs: With 191 ballots revealed/~48.2% known: No candidate >= 75% --- Schilling 74.869% Bonds - 73.3% Clemens - 72.8% Rolen - 61.8% Helton - 49.2% Sheffield - 48.2% Wagner - 46.1% Vizquel - 40.8% Jones - 38.7% Manny - 34.6% Kent - 32.5% Sosa - 22.0% Pettitte - 16.2% Abreu - 11.5%Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Let’s reenact that with a live catcher... I know a guy... 😜It was a helluva RUN @MLBNetwork 🙏 10 years ago the MLB FAMILY took me in & now 10 years later I humbly say goodbye. Much LOVE & GRATITUDE to everyone who made that SQUAD such an AWESOME team to be a part of... See u on the other side @NoFilterNet 🎙 https://t.co/oY4nCDHlXwTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @sigg20: “Old Days” The Polo Grounds was packed in 1962 when the SF Giants and Willie Mays returned to NYC to play the Mets.#MLB #SFGiants #SanFrancisco #Mets #LGM #1960s https://t.co/JZ6jvFS28VMisc
-
RT @gina_scooter: The whole mets fandom loves Steve Cohen, a lovely billionaire that is here to save the mets! *5 seconds later* We regret to inform you Steve Cohen has signed a racistBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets