Nightengale: Mets Make “Record” Offer to Trevor Bauer; Report Rebutted

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 50m

According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports, the New York Mets have made a sizable offer to free-agent right-hander Trevor Bauer hoping to secure his services for 2021 and possibly beyond.According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports, the...

amNewYork
58709598_thumbnail

'Record-setting' report offer refuted, but Mets in hunt for Trevor Bauer | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 3m

Tuesday provided another mind-bending saga in the Trevor Bauer free-agency sweepstakes, and it revolved around the New York Mets. 

MLB Trade Rumors
58709498_thumbnail

Mets Have Made Offer To Trevor Bauer

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 7m

The Mets made an offer to Trevor Bauer, but an early report suggesting it was for a record annual value has been shot down. Read more at MLBTR.

Larry Brown Sports
54305555_thumbnail

Report: Mets have made record-breaking offer to Trevor Bauer

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 21m

The New York Mets have reportedly made a record-breaking offer to free agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer

Empire Sports Media
56445399_thumbnail

Mets reportedly made offer to Bauer: It would make him the highest-paid player by AAV

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 26m

The New York Mets didn't lose any top starters over the winter, and added Marcus Stroman, Carlos Carrasco, and Joey Lucchesi to the roster, fortifying the rotation depth and bringing star power. Yet, all signs point at them not being done improving...

CBS Sports

MLB free agency: Mets could emerge as favorites to sign Trevor Bauer, per report - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 30m

The short-term deal might include the highest average annual value in history

LWOS Baseball
58708123_thumbnail

Cleveland Indians Re-Sign Cesar Hernandez

by: Chris Larson Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 54m

The Cleveland Indians re-signed Cesar Hernandez on Tuesday to a one-year deal with a club option for 2022. Find out more here.

Mets Junkies
58707877_thumbnail

Mets Have Formally Made an Offer to Bauer

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 1h

According to Bob Nightengale the Mets have formally made an offer to Trevor Bauer. The offer would mean Bauer will have the highest AAV of any player in the league. Highest AAV right now is Mike Tr…

