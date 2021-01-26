Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
The Mets Are Interested, But Should They Sign Trevor Bauer?

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 1h

The New York Mets may come away with two stars this offseason. Now they have reportedly made a formal offer to reigning NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer

Sportsnaut
New York Mets offer Trevor Bauer massive contract

by: Field Level Media Sportsnaut 5m

The New York Mets are willing to make free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer one of baseball's highest-paid players, USA Today reported.

Newsday
Mets still pursuing free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, source says | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber and David Lennon Newsday 47m

The Mets remain in pursuit of free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer but have not made him a record offer, according to a source. A USA Today story initially said the Mets had made the 30-year-old righthande

Mack's Mets
Lunch Time Links 1/26/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .

amNewYork
'Record-setting' report offer refuted, but Mets in hunt for Trevor Bauer | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 2h

Tuesday provided another mind-bending saga in the Trevor Bauer free-agency sweepstakes, and it revolved around the New York Mets. 

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Have Made Offer To Trevor Bauer

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 2h

The Mets made an offer to Trevor Bauer, but an early report suggesting it was for a record annual value has been shot down. Read more at MLBTR.

Larry Brown Sports
Report: Mets have made record-breaking offer to Trevor Bauer

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 2h

The New York Mets have reportedly made a record-breaking offer to free agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer

Empire Sports Media
Mets reportedly made offer to Bauer: It would make him the highest-paid player by AAV

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 2h

The New York Mets didn't lose any top starters over the winter, and added Marcus Stroman, Carlos Carrasco, and Joey Lucchesi to the roster, fortifying the rotation depth and bringing star power. Yet, all signs point at them not being done improving...

