New York Mets offer Trevor Bauer massive contract
by: Field Level Media — Sportsnaut 5m
The New York Mets are willing to make free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer one of baseball's highest-paid players, USA Today reported.
Mets still pursuing free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, source says | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber and David Lennon — Newsday 47m
The Mets remain in pursuit of free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer but have not made him a record offer, according to a source. A USA Today story initially said the Mets had made the 30-year-old righthande
The Mets Are Interested, But Should They Sign Trevor Bauer?
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 1h
The New York Mets may come away with two stars this offseason. Now they have reportedly made a formal offer to reigning NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer
Lunch Time Links 1/26/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
'Record-setting' report offer refuted, but Mets in hunt for Trevor Bauer | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 2h
Tuesday provided another mind-bending saga in the Trevor Bauer free-agency sweepstakes, and it revolved around the New York Mets.
Mets Have Made Offer To Trevor Bauer
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Mets made an offer to Trevor Bauer, but an early report suggesting it was for a record annual value has been shot down. Read more at MLBTR.
Report: Mets have made record-breaking offer to Trevor Bauer
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports 2h
The New York Mets have reportedly made a record-breaking offer to free agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer
Mets reportedly made offer to Bauer: It would make him the highest-paid player by AAV
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
The New York Mets didn't lose any top starters over the winter, and added Marcus Stroman, Carlos Carrasco, and Joey Lucchesi to the roster, fortifying the rotation depth and bringing star power. Yet, all signs point at them not being done improving...
